Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has challenged the opposition to stop what he described as attempts to interfere with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), accusing its leaders of focusing on the electoral referee instead of preparing their own teams ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Misikhu, Bungoma County, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Mudavadi urged residents to support President William Ruto's re-election bid, calling on the region to deliver enough votes to secure a victory in the first round.

Mudavadi said Ruto was on course to secure a second term, but insisted supporters should work to ensure he wins without a second round of voting.

"William Ruto is on his way to securing victory for a second term. I urge you to ensure that he gets that victory with votes from Bungoma. In this election, I want us to give him enough votes to win in the first round," Mudavadi said.

He further called on residents to support the President's re-election campaign, arguing that a first-round victory would leave little room for post-election challenges.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also took issue with opposition leaders over their criticism of the electoral commission, using a football analogy to argue that political players should concentrate on building their teams rather than interfering with the referee.

Mudavadi questioned why opposition leaders were raising concerns about IEBC while, in his view, they had yet to organize themselves ahead of the next General Election.

"You have not built your team, but you are already interfering with the referee. They don't have a team. We have only a few months remaining before the election. You have no team, you have nothing, yet you want to remove the referee," he said.

His remarks come amid disagreements between opposition leaders and IEBC over the commission's preparedness and management of the electoral process ahead of the August 2027 polls. On November 19, 2026, IEBC held a consultative meeting with political party leaders, although some opposition representatives left before the commission presented.

Mudavadi also criticized the opposition's political agenda, accusing its leaders of lacking a clear vision and pursuing divisive and tribal politics.

He argued that the country needed leadership focused on bringing Kenyans together, identifying President Ruto as the leader capable of advancing what he described as national equality.

"Upinzani hawamutakii mema hapa. Mheshimiwa Ruto ndiye ametafuta na ameshika password ya kuleta usawa katika Kenya," he said.

The Prime CS further accused opposition leaders of seeking to take over government and reverse some of the programs introduced by the current administration, including changing the national budget and stopping ongoing initiatives.

He warned that such a move would affect programs the government had introduced to address inequalities and improve the lives of Kenyans.

Mudavadi described the opposition as lacking a clear development agenda, while accusing some of its leaders of promoting tribal divisions.

His remarks add to the growing political exchanges between leaders in the Kenya Kwanza administration and opposition figures as political mobilization gathers momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Earlier, Mudavadi had also urged Western Kenya residents to increase voter registration, arguing that the region's voting numbers would be important in determining the outcome of the next presidential election.