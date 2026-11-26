Kenya is seeking to attract international investors through a Sh5 trillion infrastructure financing plan, major road and energy projects, and business incentives as the government steps up efforts to turn the country into a regional manufacturing and export centre.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged foreign companies to go beyond financing and establish partnerships with Kenyan businesses by bringing in technology, technical expertise and access to international markets to strengthen local industries.

Speaking on Thursday during the opening of the Kenya Trade and Investment Roadshow 2026, Mudavadi said the government was focused on building a production-based economy through expanded manufacturing, innovation and value addition.

He said Kenya wanted to increase the number of locally produced goods, grow exports and create more employment opportunities by encouraging investment in sectors capable of driving long-term economic growth.

The government is banking on Kenya's position as East Africa's commercial gateway to attract global businesses, with Nairobi serving as a major financial and technology centre while the Port of Mombasa, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and Northern Corridor provide important links to regional markets.

Mudavadi said the country's developed financial sector, skilled workforce, established institutions and growing digital economy gave it an advantage in attracting businesses seeking to establish operations in Africa.

Kenya also offers investors access to markets within the East African Community (EAC), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the wider African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to Invest Kenya, preferential trade arrangements with the European Union, United Kingdom, United States and United Arab Emirates also provide opportunities for companies to manufacture goods locally and sell them in international markets.

Mudavadi said these advantages should be matched with investments that strengthen local production and enable Kenyan enterprises to compete beyond the domestic market.

"Today, we stand at another important moment in that journey. We are determined to build an economy that produces more, manufactures more, innovates more, exports more, and creates greater opportunities for our people," he said.

He cautioned that access to markets and Kenya's geographical position would not automatically translate into economic growth unless the country invested in production, research, innovation and the development of local businesses.

"Market access is only the beginning. The great opportunity is to produce more, add value, and retain more economic benefit at home and across the region," he said.

Mudavadi outlines Sh5 trillion infrastructure plan

To support the investment drive, Mudavadi outlined major infrastructure projects the government intends to undertake to improve the business environment and lower the cost of doing business.

He revealed that about 7,000 kilometres of roads were under construction, with more projects expected to be financed through government allocations and public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The government is also targeting an additional 10,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity, alongside the expansion of transmission networks to ensure industries and households have access to reliable and affordable power.

Mudavadi further highlighted the digital superhighway project, which targets the installation of 100,000 kilometres of fibre-optic cables and public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

The project is expected to improve internet connectivity, support the digitisation of government services and create opportunities for businesses operating in the technology sector.

To finance the ambitious infrastructure programme, the government has established an infrastructure fund seeking to mobilise up to Sh5 trillion, equivalent to approximately US$40 billion, over the next 10 years.

The fund is expected to draw resources from private investors, pension schemes, institutional investors, development finance institutions and other strategic partners.

The money will be directed towards commercially viable infrastructure projects, with the government seeking to increase private sector participation in financing developments that would otherwise require substantial public spending.

Government highlights tax incentives for investors

Beyond infrastructure, Mudavadi said the government was pursuing legal and policy changes aimed at creating a more predictable business environment and encouraging international companies to establish operations in Kenya.

Among the measures he cited were the Public Private Partnership Act, Export Processing Zone Act and Special Economic Zones Act, as well as changes to the Companies Act and Business Laws Act.

The reforms are intended to simplify business operations, improve the regulatory environment and create more opportunities for private investors to participate in economic development.

Invest Kenya says businesses operating in designated Export Processing Zones can benefit from corporate tax relief, exemptions from certain duties and simplified licensing procedures.

Special Economic Zones also offer reduced corporate tax rates and exemptions on selected imports, providing additional incentives for companies looking to set up production facilities in the country.

The Nairobi International Financial Centre is another government initiative aimed at attracting international financial institutions, investment managers and global businesses through a supportive regulatory framework and tax incentives for qualifying enterprises.

However, Kenya's efforts to attract more foreign capital come against a backdrop of economic and governance challenges that could affect investor confidence.

In its November 2026 Kenya Economic Update, the World Bank reported that the economy expanded by 5.2 per cent in the first half of the year, compared with 4.6 per cent in 2025.

Despite the improved growth, the bank warned that pressure on public finances, high public debt and governance weaknesses continued to limit the country's economic potential.

It also pointed to infrastructure shortages and challenges in the business environment as some of the obstacles holding back private sector investment.

The findings highlight the need for reforms that lower operating expenses, improve the reliability of infrastructure and give businesses greater certainty when making long-term investment decisions.

Against this background, Mudavadi called on Kenyan diplomatic missions abroad to step up efforts to market the country's investment opportunities and connect international companies with local enterprises.

He urged foreign investors to bring more than financial resources, saying technology, specialised skills and knowledge of international markets would help Kenyan businesses improve their productivity and compete globally.

He also challenged local companies to invest in innovation, improve the quality of their products and meet international standards to benefit from the growing opportunities in regional and global markets.

The Kenya Trade and Investment Roadshow 2026 is expected to provide a platform for business-to-business meetings, engagements with government agencies and visits to production facilities.

The engagements are intended to give prospective investors an opportunity to assess the country's business environment, identify areas of interest and establish partnerships with Kenyan companies.

Mudavadi praised Equity Group Holdings and its Chief Executive Officer, James Mwangi, for organising the initiative, describing it as an example of how African financial institutions could help expand trade and investment.

He said financial institutions had an important role in bringing together buyers, suppliers, logistics providers and markets to support business growth across the continent.

Mudavadi maintained that closer cooperation between international investors and Kenyan businesses would be key to accelerating industrial development, expanding exports and ensuring more economic benefits remained within Kenya and the wider region.