The UN refugee agency is preparing to operate on a reduced budget of $7.1 billion (Sh924 billion) in 2027, as worsening funding shortages force it to narrow its humanitarian priorities despite millions of people still needing assistance worldwide.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the proposed funding would focus on the most urgent needs, including protecting displaced populations, providing emergency assistance and helping refugees rebuild their lives, as donor contributions continue to fall short of its targets.

UNHCR chief Barham Salih warned last month that the agency was being "asked to do the impossible", citing the strain of limited resources against the backdrop of near record levels of displacement globally.

For 2026, the agency had sought $8.5 billion but had received only $2.9 billion by the time of the latest announcement, leaving it with far less than it had planned to spend on humanitarian programmes.

"The appeal comes amid immense humanitarian needs and an exceptionally difficult funding environment. As a result, UNHCR's 2027 budget prioritises the most urgent needs," the agency said.

Under the proposed 2027 plan, UNHCR hopes to provide protection services to 13.6 million refugees and asylum seekers, alongside 6.7 million people displaced within their own countries.

It also plans to deliver cash assistance to 3.9 million refugees and two million internally displaced people, while extending shelter and housing support to 1.8 million refugees and 850,000 IDPs.

The funding appeal comes as UNHCR estimates that 117.8 million people had been forced from their homes worldwide by the end of 2025, slightly below the 123.2 million recorded in 2024.

Among those displaced, 35.6 million were refugees under the agency's mandate, with two-thirds originating from Afghanistan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela.

The financial pressure has also taken a toll on the agency's staffing, with nearly 8,000 employees leaving since 2024. UNHCR's workforce has consequently fallen from close to 20,000 to just under 12,000.

The United States, which has historically been the agency's biggest donor, has reduced foreign aid under President Donald Trump, while other major funding partners have also scaled back their contributions.

UNHCR's funding challenges have persisted over the past two years, with the agency receiving $3.8 billion against its $10.6 billion appeal in 2025. In 2024, it raised $5.3 billion from a $10.8 billion target.

Despite the financial constraints, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said the agency would continue focusing on protecting people forced to flee, responding rapidly to emergencies and helping refugees find ways to live beyond reliance on humanitarian assistance.

The 2027 funding appeal was unveiled ahead of UNHCR's annual pledging conference scheduled for Tuesday in Geneva.