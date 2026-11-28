The wrestling world is mourning the death of WWE performer Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, following an announcement by the company that he had died at the age of 38 after medical complications.

WWE confirmed the news on Friday in a statement shared on social media, remembering Haley as a respected member of its wrestling family who was deeply devoted to his family.

"WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications," WWE said.

"Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more important, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers and fans."

Haley's death follows a period marked by injuries that had interrupted his wrestling career, including an incident during Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

During the event, he intervened in a tag team title contest involving Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, who were defending their titles against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

He later faced Oba Femi in a confrontation that ended with him being thrown from the stage and crashing through a table. The incident reportedly left him with broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

After sustaining the injuries, Haley remained in Saudi Arabia for a short period before travelling back to the United States. His recovery period was not immediately established, although Wrestling Observer described the injuries as "fairly serious."

The Australian-born wrestler joined WWE in 2019 and competed with the company until 2021. He returned in 2022 and quickly became one of the prominent heavyweight performers on the roster, earning a reputation for his strength and aggressive wrestling style.

In May 2025, Haley became part of The Vision, a faction he formed alongside Breakker and Seth Rollins. The group later turned against Rollins, removing him before recruiting Theory and Logan Paul.

His progress was interrupted again when he suffered a torn biceps at Elimination Chamber, forcing him out of competition for several months.

Haley made his return in September, joining Breakker in confronting Femi as tensions grew over who would emerge as WWE's leading star. He later lost his match against the Nigerian wrestler as their rivalry continued.

During his time away from the ring, Haley also underwent a major change in his physique, losing between 90 and 100 pounds while recovering from the injury.

His reported injuries at Crown Jewel raised further concerns about his fitness after he was thrown through a table during the confrontation with Femi. At the time, no definite timeline had been provided for his return to wrestling.

WWE's announcement has since drawn attention to the loss of a wrestler who had established himself as a major presence in the heavyweight division and had worked his way back from previous career-threatening injuries.