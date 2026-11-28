The DCI is seeking to strengthen the reliability of forensic evidence used in criminal investigations and court cases, following a specialised assessment of 50 fingerprint examiners drawn from the agency and the Kenya Defence Forces.

The officers recently completed a two-day examination at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA), where they were tested on their ability to handle fingerprint evidence, conduct comparisons and make sound findings based on scientific examination.

The assessment was part of efforts to ensure forensic officers have the expertise needed to support investigations and produce findings that can withstand scrutiny in court.

The exercise brought together officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), with the two agencies working towards improving their forensic identification capabilities.

The candidates sat Papers B and C, which covered both specialised knowledge and hands-on fingerprint examination. Paper B tested their understanding of forensic interpretation, the choice of suitable examination techniques and their ability to arrive at conclusions supported by scientific findings.

Paper C required the officers to demonstrate their practical competence in examining, comparing, analysing and assessing fingerprint impressions.

During the practical assessment, the officers were expected to identify ridge patterns and characteristics, scrutinise fingerprints found on disputed documents and follow accepted examination procedures to establish reliable findings.

The DCI said the exercise was aimed at maintaining high standards in forensic work by promoting accuracy, consistency and integrity in the examination of evidence. It also sought to ensure that officers were adequately equipped to prepare quality reports for use in criminal proceedings.

The examinations formed part of a quality assurance process designed to establish whether fingerprint examiners met the professional requirements needed to handle scientific evidence.

Fingerprint analysis remains a crucial part of criminal investigations, enabling detectives to identify individuals and establish possible links between suspects, crime scenes and items recovered during investigations.

Such evidence can help investigators piece together events and strengthen prosecution cases, although its reliability relies on proper collection, preservation, analysis and interpretation.

The DCI said improving the skills of fingerprint examiners was critical to maintaining public confidence in forensic evidence and protecting its credibility in the justice system.

The officers were also assessed on their ability to reach independent and impartial conclusions using the evidence presented to them, a requirement in forensic work where findings may be questioned during court proceedings.

The joint participation of DCI and KDF officers in the examinations highlighted efforts by the security agencies to strengthen their shared expertise in forensic identification.

The DCI said it would continue investing in the development of forensic personnel to ensure investigations receive dependable scientific support and that evidence presented in court meets recognised professional standards.