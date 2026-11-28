Burundi's opposition has suffered a major setback ahead of next year's presidential election after electoral officials disqualified veteran opposition figure Agathon Rwasa, effectively shutting him out of the contest against incumbent President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The Independent National Electoral Commission announced on Friday that it had rejected Rwasa's application, citing what it described as a false declaration in his nomination papers.

The commission argued that Rwasa had presented himself as an independent candidate despite still being affiliated with a political party.

"Consequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission rejects his candidacy," according to an official document .

The decision comes as Ndayishimiye prepares to defend his seat in the May 3, 2027 general election under the ruling CNDD-FDD party, which has governed Burundi since 2005 and remains the favourite to retain power.

Rwasa, a former militia leader who took part in Burundi's civil war, was the main challenger to Ndayishimiye in the 2020 presidential election. He lost the contest, which opposition groups at the time described as an "electoral charade".

The electoral commission cleared seven of the 10 applicants who had expressed interest in contesting the presidency. Those whose applications were rejected have been given two days to challenge the decision before the Constitutional Court.

The final list of candidates is scheduled for publication on December 6.

However, Rwasa's disqualification has attracted criticism from opposition supporters, with prominent exiled civil society activist Pacifique Nininahazwe describing the outcome as part of a wider effort to weaken political competition.

"It concludes a process of political elimination initiated by the regime of Évariste Ndayishimiye... to neutralise his primary rival," he told AFP.

The controversy adds to the political tensions in Burundi, one of the world's poorest nations, whose history has been marked by repeated political crises and a civil war that killed approximately 300,000 people between 1993 and 2005.

Ndayishimiye submitted his nomination documents earlier this month after paying a deposit of 100 million Burundian francs, estimated at $33,000.

Opposition parties have questioned the amount required from presidential candidates, arguing that the hefty deposit was deliberately set to discourage rival groups from taking part in the election.

The ruling CNDD-FDD further strengthened its hold on power after winning all 100 seats in the 2025 National Assembly elections. The vote, however, was also accompanied by reports of irregularities.

Ndayishimiye became president in June 2020 following the death of Pierre Nkurunziza, who had led Burundi for 15 years under a firm grip on power.

His administration has since presented a mixed record on political freedoms, with periods of apparent willingness to open up the political space followed by renewed restrictions on opposition activities. The government has also faced questions over the continued influence of powerful generals in the country's leadership.

Human rights organisations and the United Nations have repeatedly criticised the situation in Burundi, particularly allegations of abuses against political opponents and other citizens.

In October, the UN Human Rights Council raised alarm over what it described as an "alarming increase in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances", further highlighting concerns over the country's human rights record ahead of the forthcoming elections.