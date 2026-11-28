Kenya's preparations for the 2027 General Election could come with a fresh multibillion-shilling expense, with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) facing the prospect of replacing thousands of biometric devices that were expected to serve the country for several election cycles.

An assessment by the ICT Authority has raised concerns over the continued use of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, indicating that equipment acquired for the 2022 General Election has reached the end of its five-year lifespan. The commission could therefore require at least Sh10 billion to acquire a new fleet of 60,000 devices before the next polls.

The assessment was presented by IEBC Vice Chairperson Fahima Abdalla, who told the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) that the commission had been advised against relying on the existing equipment for the 2027 exercise.

According to Abdalla, the ICT Authority examined the 15,000 kits purchased in 2021 and concluded that they would not perform as required during the next election.

"The ICT Authority came to IEBC to audit the Kiems kits and told us that the technology has an end life of five years," said Abdalla noting, "This was from the expert report that we were told to undertake because they will not operate perfectly for the 2027 General Election."

Her explanation came after Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo sought clarification on the number of existing devices that could be retained and deployed during the 2027 elections.

The prospect of replacing the equipment has also brought attention to what happens to the old kits once they are withdrawn from electoral operations.

IEBC has previously floated the possibility of clearing the devices of sensitive information before handing them over to schools or other public institutions. However, the specialised nature of the equipment, restrictions linked to proprietary technology and the need to retain election materials for possible legal proceedings could make such transfers difficult.

Consequently, thousands of devices risk remaining unused in storage until they lose their value, even if some components are still functional.

Governance expert Barasa Nyukuri cautioned that the requirement to procure a complete set of election equipment within every five-year cycle could create serious challenges for the commission.

He pointed out that delays in starting procurement could leave IEBC with limited time to secure suppliers, increasing the likelihood of legal disputes, accusations surrounding the awarding of contracts and higher prices for urgent deliveries.

"Late tenders inevitably trigger court battles, single-sourcing accusations and urgency premiums where vendors charge higher prices to manufacture and ship tens of thousands of custom kits on short notice," Nyukuri said.

Kenya's investment in the technology dates back to the 2017 General Election, when IEBC acquired 45,000 KIEMS kits from French firm Safran, now known as Idemia, for approximately Sh4.3 billion.

The purchase was presented as a major investment in modernising the electoral process, with the expectation that the equipment would support subsequent elections.

However, when the country went to the polls in 2022, the commission still had to acquire additional devices, buying 14,100 kits from Venezuelan company Smartmatic for Sh3.2 billion to serve newly established polling stations.

At the same time, approximately 41,000 of the devices purchased in 2017 were brought back into service, demonstrating that some of the equipment could be retained beyond a single election.

The latest ICT Authority assessment, however, puts the possibility of repeating that arrangement into question.

Lawyer and electoral expert David Ochami told Nation that the five-year lifespan presents a major financial challenge because it coincides with the country's election timetable, meaning equipment purchased for one General Election is considered outdated by the time another is due.

"This entrenches one of the costliest elections in the world," said Ochami.

He noted that Kenya already spends between Sh2,000 and Sh2,500 per voter, equivalent to $15 to $25, compared with the global average of $4 to $5 in established democracies.

Ochami warned that repeatedly allocating billions of shillings to replace election hardware would make the expense a regular feature of government spending every election cycle.

"Treating multibillion-shilling hardware as a five-year disposable item permanently bakes a massive capital expenditure into every national budget cycle," Ochami noted.

The KIEMS kits consist of Android tablets equipped with fingerprint scanners and barcode readers. They combine three major electoral functions: Biometric Voter Registration (BVR), Electronic Voter Identification Devices (EVIDS) and the Results Transmission System (RTS).

The equipment supports voter registration, identification at polling stations and the electronic transmission of election results.

However, the ICT Authority's concerns also point to the technical limitations that come with keeping electronic devices for extended periods. Their lithium-ion batteries gradually lose their capacity, while older processors may struggle to support newer and more demanding security applications.

Another concern is the availability of software updates. Older Android operating systems eventually stop receiving security patches, potentially leaving devices exposed to weaknesses even when they can still be switched on and used.

ICT Authority experts warned that the risks are particularly serious in elections, where questions about the security and credibility of electronic systems can lead to disputes over the outcome.

"In a high-stakes election environment where hacking allegations can overturn a presidency, using devices running unsupported software is a legal and cybersecurity liability," the ICTA experts say.

The experts also compared the election equipment with ordinary commercial tablets, which are typically replaced after three to four years of daily use.

Unlike such devices, KIEMS kits are deployed intensively for a short period during voter verification and election day, after which they remain in storage for almost five years.

They noted that most commercial tablets are used daily and replaced after three to four years and that "Kiems kits are used intensely for about two weeks during voter verification and election day and then locked away for 59 months".

Beyond the cost of purchasing and maintaining the electronic equipment, Ochami questioned the financial implications of Kenya's decision to retain manual election procedures alongside digital systems.

He explained that the country's electoral laws, shaped by court rulings and political mistrust, require electronic systems to operate together with manual records and backup arrangements.

This means taxpayers must finance biometric kits and servers while also meeting the cost of printing voter registers, producing security-printed ballot papers and recruiting more than 600,000 temporary polling officials.

"Unlike countries where technology replaces paper, Kenyan law, shaped by court decisions and deep political mistrust, requires electronic systems to run alongside full manual backups.

"Taxpayers pay billions for biometric kits and servers, while simultaneously paying billions more for printed registers, security-printed ballot papers and over 600,000 temporary polling clerks," he added.

The integrated technology model has been used in the 2017 and 2022 General Elections and is expected to remain central to the 2027 polls.

This is different from the 2013 General Election, which was the first election conducted under the 2010 Constitution. During that exercise, IEBC relied on separate technology systems obtained from different suppliers rather than an integrated platform.

The latest assessment has therefore raised wider questions about the long-term value of Kenya's investment in election technology, particularly if the country must keep purchasing new equipment every five years while maintaining parallel manual systems.