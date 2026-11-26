Rigathi Gachagua has drawn sharp criticism from rival political formations after dismissing parties that engaged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as briefcase outfits, with their leaders accusing him of acting as though his political movement deserves greater recognition than others.

The leaders, who attended Wednesday's meeting with the electoral commission, rejected the former Deputy President's remarks, insisting that the parties have legitimate political interests and should not be belittled because they chose to participate in discussions on preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Their response followed Gachagua's claims that the gathering had been organised by the government, with the United Opposition staying away from the engagement for the second consecutive time.

Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC) Chairperson Evans Misati led the condemnation, reminding Gachagua that his Democratic Congress Party (DCP) was only one of the 105 registered political parties and had no special standing over the others.

"We are disturbed by remarks made by DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, who referred to the parties that met the IEBC today as political parties. DCP is just one of 105 political parties. He will not receive special treatment from the IEBC, and he cannot micromanage political parties in Kenya," Misati stated.

The leaders accused Gachagua of seeking preferential treatment from the electoral commission while disregarding the rights and standing of other parties operating within the country's political system.

Ford Kenya Chairman Joel Ruhu questioned why Gachagua would dismiss established political organisations, particularly his party, which has been in existence for decades.

"Ford Kenya was formed in 1982. Where was he all this time to call us a briefcase party? We are political parties just like the rest," Ruhu stated.

Orange Liberation Party (OLP) leader Jerry Owiti also condemned the former Deputy President's remarks, arguing that his decade-long experience in party leadership should earn him recognition rather than dismissal.

"I have been a party leader for 10 years. He cannot call us a briefcase party. He recently met the IEBC without us, thinking he is special. Gachagua, you will not bully other political parties," Owiti said.

National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Augustus Muli maintained that the parties had not attended the IEBC meeting merely for appearances, but to present issues they wanted the commission to address.

"It is unfortunate that he addresses us as briefcase parties, yet our parties have existed for years. We came to meet the IEBC with specific demands. All political parties are equal. We will deal with you," Muli stated.

Beyond the political disagreement, Wednesday's engagement provided an opportunity for the IEBC to update party representatives on key preparations for the next General Election.

The commission outlined its work on voter registration, the planned audit of the voters' register and the procurement of technology to be used in conducting the 2027 elections.

The electoral agency also addressed claims that it had already cleared Gachagua to contest the presidency, dismissing the assertions and explaining that the process of clearing presidential candidates was yet to commence.

"That IEBC has cleared a certain aspirant is unfair. That time has not come for IEBC to clear aspirants to become candidates to vie," IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon stated.

Ethekon further addressed concerns surrounding the national tallying centre, saying the commission would comply with court orders and protect the centre's intended role in the electoral process.

He noted that consultations were still taking place on the matter, despite some individuals continuing to oppose the court's position and issue threats.

"Even on matters where the courts have made a decision, we are still having discussions. The recent court direction made it clear on the importance of the tallying centre, but some people are still making noise and issuing threats. As the IEBC, we will follow the court's direction," he said.

The commission maintained that all political parties would be accorded equal treatment, while calling on their leaders to exercise restraint and respect its independence.