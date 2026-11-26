The 2027 election preparations have exposed a compliance gap among Kenya's political parties, with 94 outfits, including some of the country's biggest political formations, required to overhaul their nomination rules before they can proceed with plans for the polls.

The affected parties, among them President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ODM, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and the Linda Mwananchi Movement associated with Senator Edwin Sifuna, have until December 7 to address deficiencies identified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The electoral agency's first assessment found that only 11 parties had fully met the nomination requirements, raising concerns over the preparedness of a majority of political outfits to conduct nominations in line with the law ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Those cleared include Wiper Patriotic Front led by Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee Party and The Mwananchi Party associated with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Other parties that passed the review are Kenya Moja Movement Party, Safina Party, Liberal Democratic Party, Grand Dream Development Party, Democratic National Alliance Party, Chama ya Mapatano of Kenya, Vision for Development Alliance and Forward Kenya Party.

The findings come after IEBC outlined a series of deadlines on August 25 to guide political parties in preparing for the elections. Parties were required to submit the names of their authorised representatives and specimen signatures by October 15, while their nomination rules were to be certified by the Registrar of Political Parties by October 30, 2026.

The certified rules were subsequently required to reach the Commission by November 6, paving the way for the electoral body's assessment of whether the parties had complied with the law.

IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the review was intended to ensure parties have procedures that conform to the Constitution, the Elections Act and relevant regulations, while promoting fair, transparent, inclusive and lawful candidate selection processes.

The assessment covered the composition and responsibilities of party election boards, how aspirants are identified and selected, eligibility requirements for candidates, the conduct of party nominations and the selection of candidates through party lists.

The Commission also examined provisions governing enforcement of electoral laws, adherence to the Electoral Code of Conduct, prevention of electoral malpractices and the mechanisms parties have put in place to handle internal disputes.

"Following the first review of the nomination rules submitted by political parties for the 2027 General Election, the Commission found 11 political parties compliant with the applicable legal requirements, while 94 political parties were found to require amendments to their nomination rules," said Ethekon.

The IEBC chairperson said the affected parties had been informed of the shortcomings in their submissions and provided with details of the changes required to bring their rules into conformity with the law.

"Non-compliant political parties will be required to rectify and resubmit their nomination rules to the Commission by December 7, 2026," he said.

Despite the number of parties flagged, Ethekon said the initial assessment should not be interpreted as an outright exclusion from the 2027 elections, explaining that the law allows political outfits to correct identified shortcomings and submit revised documents within the prescribed period.

"The Commission's approach is therefore intended to ensure that political parties are afforded an opportunity to align their nomination rules with the applicable legal requirements while maintaining the integrity of the nomination process and adherence to the statutory timelines," he said.