Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has recounted how an unexpected change to his dinner plans in Kisumu allegedly saved his life, claiming he narrowly escaped a poisoning attempt while serving in office.

Gachagua said he had been scheduled to have dinner in his hotel room but changed his plans after a friend invited him to eat elsewhere. He claimed he later learnt that someone had attempted to poison him through the meal that had been prepared at the hotel.

Speaking during a television interview on Wednesday, November 26, 2026, Gachagua described the incident as one of the threats he faced during his tenure as Deputy President.

“An officer attempted to poison me. Luckily for me, just before I went to my hotel room, where dinner was ready, an Asian friend called me for dinner.

“So I said, forget about that dinner; we are going for dinner somewhere. We came to know later,” Gachagua said.

He did not explain how the alleged plot was discovered or how he subsequently learnt about it. His claims have not been independently established.

Assassination attempts

The DCP leader further alleged that his life was targeted on three occasions while he was Deputy President, adding that he felt more secure outside Kenya.

“I am safer outside than inside. I would have died when I was Deputy President. There were three attempts on my life,” he said.

He blamed President William Ruto for the alleged threats, claiming the Head of State had wanted him out of government from the beginning of their administration.

Gachagua traced the deterioration of their relationship to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections, saying he was taken aback when Rift Valley MPs voted against a candidate from the Mt Kenya region despite the political support the two regions had given each other during the 2022 General Election.

He said he confronted Ruto over the voting outcome before mobilising leaders from his region to support alternative candidates, including Kanini Kega.

Fallout with Ruto

Gachagua also accused the President of humiliating him both publicly and privately, while allegedly frustrating leaders allied to him and denying them business opportunities.

He claimed the treatment was intended to push him into resigning but maintained that he remained in office because he did not want the government to collapse.

The former Deputy President had previously alleged poisoning attempts in Kisumu and Nyeri in October 2024, shortly before his impeachment. The claims prompted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to summon him to record a statement.

He has since continued to accuse the Kenya Kwanza administration of plotting against him, repeatedly raising allegations of attempts to eliminate him.

His latest account adds to his criticism of Ruto and his continued claims about the circumstances surrounding his removal from office.