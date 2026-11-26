Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to take a leading role in monitoring the 2027 presidential election, warning that any attempt to interfere with the vote will be resisted as he challenged President William Ruto ahead of the contest.

Gachagua, who claimed to have a winning record in presidential campaigns, said he would be keenly involved in the electoral process, insisting that his presence would make it difficult for anyone to manipulate the results.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, November 25 at JKL, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader cited his past political engagements, arguing that candidates he had backed in presidential contests had emerged victorious.

“I’m an expert in elections; I’ve never lost a presidential election. I have supported presidential candidates even when it looked like it was not fashionable to support Ruto. The day I agreed to support him he won,” Gachagua said.

He used the Mbeere North by-election to illustrate his claims, alleging that the vote was stolen because he was not directly involved in the contest, while pointing to Ol Kalou as an example where he claimed attempts to interfere with the election did not succeed.

“Nobody can steal an election where I am involved. He stole Mbeere because it was not my election. They tried it in Ol Kalou; they could not. Nobody will steal the elections,” he declared.

Gachagua did not, however, present evidence to support his allegation that the Mbeere North by-election was stolen.

Gachagua sets timelines for 2027 election results

Beyond his warning over possible electoral interference, Gachagua called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to review its procedures for tallying and announcing presidential results ahead of the 2027 polls.

He proposed that the presidential winner should be declared by 8am on August 11, a day after Kenyans vote in the August 10, 2027, General Election.

Under his proposed timelines, polling stations would close at 5pm, with counting commencing after a brief break. He further suggested that constituency-level presidential tallies should be completed by 1am.

The DCP leader also took issue with IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon, accusing him of being influenced by President Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

He questioned the commission's position on livestreaming election results, arguing that smartphones provided to deputy presiding officers could be used to facilitate the live transmission of results.

Gachagua demands voters' register audit

Gachagua also called for a review of the voters' register, raising allegations that foreign nationals and deceased persons could have been included in the records.

He said the United Opposition had engaged Ethekon in January, during which the two sides agreed to establish a joint secretariat to facilitate monthly consultations with the electoral commission.

However, he accused the IEBC chairperson of failing to respond to a letter sent afterwards, in which opposition leaders proposed names of representatives to the planned secretariat.

The former Deputy President warned that the opposition would mobilise Kenyans to directly engage the electoral commission if it failed to hold consultations with political leaders in December.