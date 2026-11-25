ODM has set a fresh timeline for finalising its proposed policy partnership with UDA, directing the team handling the joint manifesto to complete the document by January 31, 2027, as the two parties continue discussions on a possible political alliance ahead of the next General Election.

The deadline was agreed upon during a meeting of the ODM Central Committee in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, on Wednesday, November 25, where members outlined the party's next steps in its engagement with the ruling UDA.

The proposed manifesto is expected to spell out common policy priorities and areas of agreement that could form the basis of cooperation between the two parties should they settle on a coalition arrangement for the 2027 polls.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga chaired the meeting, which he said focused on internal party matters, before Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo and other officials briefed the media on the resolutions reached.

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga at an ODM Central Committee meeting held in Kileleshwa on November 25, 2026. — odm

Omanyo dismissed concerns about the party's stability amid the political differences and ongoing discussions, maintaining that ODM remained strong and capable of handling the challenges facing it.

ODM Director of Elections and Campaigns Junet Mohamed, who presented the resolutions, said the committee had agreed to push the manifesto process forward and ensure the team working on it meets the deadline.

"We want that process to be concluded latest by 31st January 2027," Junet said.

He explained that the document would outline the policies and priorities to be pursued by the two parties in the event they formalise a coalition, providing a framework for their shared political agenda.

The Central Committee also endorsed continued engagement with UDA under Oburu's leadership, with the discussions expected to be handled through established party structures.

Junet said matters that had previously been discussed within ODM's internal circles would now be addressed through the party's formal organs to facilitate deliberations and reach conclusions.

He said the arrangement was intended to ensure the engagements were properly managed while safeguarding the party's strength, vibrancy and popularity.

Beyond the manifesto discussions, ODM outlined plans to intensify preparations for the 2027 elections, including grassroots mobilisation and party nominations.

The party announced that it would tour the Coast region in December, with the programme expected to cover all constituencies and wards as it seeks to strengthen its presence on the ground.

ODM also assured members planning to contest elective positions that the nomination exercise would be conducted in a free, fair, transparent and accountable manner.

Suna East Junet Mohamed at an ODM Central Committee meeting held in Kileleshwa on November 25, 2026. — ODM

The manifesto talks form part of broader discussions between ODM and UDA on possible cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election, with a joint team tasked with developing a policy document identifying areas where the two parties share common priorities.