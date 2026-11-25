The fallout from the growing political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections has spilled into Parliament, with Gilgil MP Martha Wangari accusing the House leadership of using committee appointments to penalise lawmakers who have chosen to align themselves with Rigathi Gachagua's Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Wangari made the accusations after being stripped of several parliamentary responsibilities in a committee reshuffle announced on Tuesday, which also affected other legislators who have walked away from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Speaking to Inooro TV, the MP maintained that the changes were not ordinary administrative adjustments but appeared to target leaders who had declared their intention to defend their seats on DCP tickets. She insisted that the affected lawmakers would not be pressured into reversing their political decisions.

Wangari lost her place in the influential Chairpersons' Panel and was dropped from the Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations. She was subsequently moved to the Committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers.

Her removal came days after she joined three other legislators in announcing their departure from UDA for Gachagua's party. The group included Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe, Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba, who had switched parties earlier.

According to Wangari, the reshuffle has affected legislators who have publicly committed to seeking re-election under the DCP banner.

“All those who have said they are contesting on the DCP party; I, Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba, Nyeri MP Rahab Mukami... all those who have said that they will contest on the DCP ticket are being removed from various parliamentary positions,” Wangari said.

The MP defended the defections, arguing that political parties should reflect the choices of the electorate rather than dictate where elected representatives belong.

She pointed to the impeachment proceedings against Gachagua, recalling that 44 lawmakers had opposed his removal, and maintained that their current political alignment was informed by the same political convictions.

“Let me say, democracy has allowed us; you must be where your people are. When you remember when Gachagua was being impeached, we were 44 people who opposed his impeachment,” she said.

Wangari also raised concerns over what she termed unequal treatment of political leaders, particularly those from the Mt Kenya region who call for greater recognition and representation.

She argued that demands made by leaders from the region are frequently portrayed as tribal politics, while similar efforts by politicians from other communities are accepted.

“When the communities from Mt Kenya speak, they are branded tribalists. But when others champion the needs of their people, there is no problem,” she said.

Despite losing the influential positions, Wangari said the affected legislators would not be forced to support a political arrangement they no longer identified with, maintaining that their first responsibility was to the electorate.

“We will not accept being coerced to follow a political direction that we do not want. Our people have decided, and they have their own reason,” she said.

She also questioned the role of the National Assembly Majority Leader in the committee changes, demanding to know whether more MPs would be removed from their positions because of their political affiliations.

“We shall be posing those questions. How many people will the National Assembly Majority Leader remove from parliamentary committees?” she posed.

The legislator further weighed in on the ruling party's 'Tutam' campaign, suggesting that the political competition surrounding the defections could bring resources and other benefits to Kenyans.

“If saying that I will contest on DCP will trigger resources to be used to push the ‘Tutam’ campaign, let people enjoy the goodies which will be brought to them. For now, the party is DCP, and we are ‘Wantam’,” she declared.

Other lawmakers were also affected by Tuesday's changes, with Kagombe losing his seats in the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and the Public Accounts Committee. He was reassigned to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee.

Mukami was removed from the Labour Committee and Kenya's delegation to the Pan-African Parliament before being transferred to the Regional Integration Committee.

Karemba was moved from the Public Petitions Committee to the Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library Committee, taking over from Rabai MP Kenga Mupe.

Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani also underwent a committee transfer, leaving the Committee on Members' Services and Facilities for the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee. He replaced Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi.