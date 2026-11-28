A legal dispute between the Kiambu County Government and Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) has halted the delivery of 72 million litres of bulk water every day to six water companies serving the county.

The interruption follows interim orders issued by the Kiambu High Court on November 18, 2026, after the county government filed a case seeking to block AWWDA from supplying bulk water directly to water service providers operating in Kiambu.

AWWDA announced on Friday, November 27, that it had stopped the deliveries in compliance with the court directive, pending the determination of the case.

The suspension affects Ruiru-Juja Water and Sewerage Company, which accounts for the largest share at 47.5 million litres daily, followed by Kiambu Water and Sewerage Company with 10 million litres and Gatundu Water and Sewerage Company with eight million litres.

Tatu City Water and Sanitation Company has been receiving four million litres daily, while Githunguri Water and Sanitation Company gets 1.5 million litres. Karuri Water and Sewerage Company is allocated one million litres per day.

The affected firms are responsible for distributing water to homes, businesses and institutions across Kiambu County, relying on bulk supplies from the agency to serve their customers.

The court action comes as AWWDA continues to operate under its mandate to develop, maintain, manage and operate national public water works and provide bulk water services, as licensed by the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB).

The agency said its operations involve extracting water, treating it and transporting it to licensed water service providers for onward distribution to consumers.

AWWDA's Bulk Water Supply Network produces 213.5 million litres every day, of which about 72 million litres have been allocated to the six water companies in Kiambu County.

The agency said it had previously worked with the county government and the water providers to support the smooth running of bulk water operations, adding that it would respect the court process and pursue legal options to resolve the dispute.