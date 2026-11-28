Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has moved to overturn the High Court ruling that sent him to prison for 25 years over the murder of Sharon Otieno, filing an appeal on the same day the sentence was handed down as he begins a fresh legal battle against the conviction.

Obado, through his lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, lodged a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal on Friday, November 27, challenging the decision by Justice Cecilia Githua. The former governor is contesting both his conviction for murder and the 25-year jail term, with the detailed grounds of his appeal expected to be presented once the court record is ready.

His former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, who was also sentenced to 25 years in prison, is similarly expected to challenge the ruling.

In the notice filed through Kilukumi Advocates, Obado indicated that he intends to attend the appeal proceedings in person, signalling his determination to contest the judgment that found him guilty of killing the 26-year-old Rongo University student.

The move comes hours after Justice Githua handed Obado and Oyamo 25-year prison terms, while their co-accused, Caspal Ajwang Obiero, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The sentencing has drawn sharply differing reactions from the lawyers representing the convicts and Sharon's family, with the defence maintaining that the judgment was flawed while the victim's family expressed dissatisfaction with the punishment.

Oyamo's lawyer, Kepher Ojijo, said the defence was unhappy with the court's decision and would pursue an appeal to challenge the outcome.

“This was a bad judgement from the start. Even the sentencing itself is bad. We are dissatisfied with the sentence and we are going to appeal, and we are going to prove to the whole world very soon that our clients were innocent,” Ojijo stated.

His co-counsel, Meso Ogada, also questioned the reliability of some witnesses whose accounts were considered by the court in reaching its verdict.

“Baadhi ya mashahidi waliopeana ushahidi kwa hii kesi ni wale tunawaita they are only available in a movie, na ukiangalia mahakama bado ilitilia maanani ushahidi huo,” Ogada stated.

Sharon's family, however, says the outcome fell short of what they consider justice, with their lawyer, Oluoch Obiero, indicating that they were weighing further legal action. The family argued that Obado's imprisonment would also deprive them of the financial support they had hoped he would provide.

“Justice, according to the victim's family, has not been served, because justice has many faces. They were perceiving justice in a different way. As counsel for the victim's family, justice hasn't been served,” Obiero stated.

The family's plea had been raised during the sentencing proceedings, when Sharon's mother asked the court not to send Obado to prison, saying his incarceration would amount to another death in the family. The judge, however, declined to grant a non-custodial sentence.

The punishment has also left relatives of the convicts struggling to come to terms with the outcome, with Jacqueline Awuor, the sister of one of the accused, saying the family had hoped the court would allow a non-custodial sentence.

“We would have been very happy if they were given a non-custodial sentence because that is still provided for under the law. We would have been happy because we would still have them with us, even if they were inside. At least that would have been the best thing for the family,” Awuor said.

FIDA lawyer Victor Owuor, on the other hand, defended the sentences, arguing that the punishment was legally sound and within the judge's discretion.

“The sentence is proper. It is within the legal bounds, and it is discretionary. Unless discretion has been unlawfully used, you cannot challenge a sentence because any other judge, or even you, sitting in that position would have reached a different position,” Owuor argued.

Sharon Otieno was a 26-year-old Rongo University student who was seven months pregnant when she was killed in September 2018. A post-mortem examination established that she died from strangulation and excessive bleeding caused by multiple stab wounds.

The murder trial, which lasted nearly eight years, ended with Justice Githua finding Obado and his two co-accused guilty, with the court determining that the former governor had a strong motive to conceal his relationship with Sharon and her pregnancy from the public.

Obado's appeal now sets the stage for another round of court proceedings as he seeks to have the conviction and prison sentence overturned.