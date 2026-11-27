The murder of Sharon Otieno has earned former Migori Governor Okoth Obado a 25-year prison sentence, with the High Court ruling that he played the leading role in the criminal plan that ended the life of the university student and her unborn child.

Justice Cecilia Wairimu Githua delivered the sentence at Milimani Law Courts on Friday, November 27, 2026, sentencing Obado alongside two former county officials who were also found guilty of the killing.

Obado's former personal assistant, Michael Juma Oyamo, was handed 25 years in prison, matching the sentence imposed on his former boss, while ex-Migori County Clerk Caspal Ajwang Obiero was sentenced to 18 years.

In explaining the sentences, Justice Githua placed Obado at the centre of the events that led to Sharon's death, describing him as the person who masterminded the criminal operation. She said he provided the motive behind the killing and financed the activities meant to ensure the plan was carried out, while Oyamo took charge of facilitating its execution.

"It is clear that the first accused was the architect of the criminal enterprise, whose execution led to the brutal murder of Sharon," the judge said.

The judge further ruled that the circumstances surrounding the murder were more serious than the mitigating factors raised by the three accused persons during sentencing.

She dismissed a request for Obado to be given a non-custodial sentence, despite an appeal by Sharon's family that he should be allowed to remain outside prison so he could continue supporting her children.

Justice Githua maintained that Obado's parental responsibilities should not end because of his imprisonment and that he should continue providing for the children even while serving his sentence.

She cautioned that allowing financial support to victims' families to influence punishment for serious crimes could create room for convicted persons to use money to escape the consequences of their actions.

"In my view, the law cannot permit a situation where punishment for an offence is primarily determined by the victim's financial dependence on an offender," she said.

The court also declined to grant compensation or restitution to Sharon's family, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to establish the full extent of their losses.

Although Justice Githua recognised the family's suffering and the financial difficulties they had experienced, she said the court lacked adequate material to make a fair determination of the amount they should receive.

The three men were found guilty of Sharon's murder on July 23, 2026, following a lengthy trial.

Sharon, a 26-year-old student at Rongo University, was seven months pregnant when she was killed in September 2018.