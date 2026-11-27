Nearly eight years after the killing of university student Sharon Otieno, former Migori governor Okoth Obado and his two co-accused are expected in court today to learn the punishment for their roles in her murder, as families and residents in Migori and Homa Bay counties await the outcome.

Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and former Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero were found guilty of killing the 26-year-old Sharon, whose murder attracted nationwide attention and became the subject of a lengthy court battle.

The three were convicted on July 23, 2026, with the High Court setting November 27, 2026, for sentencing.

In Migori, where Obado and his co-accused previously held positions of influence, residents have expressed varying opinions about the punishment the court should impose. While some want the three convicts to receive stiff sentences, others have called for leniency.

The mood is also tense in neighbouring Homa Bay County, Sharon's home county, where her parents and extended family continue to wait for justice nearly eight years after losing their daughter.

Sharon's parents have travelled to Nairobi ahead of the court proceedings, saying they are prepared to accept the final decision.

"We travelled at night and arrived early in the morning so that we could be in court on time" said Sharon's father, Douglas Otieno.

He added:

"We will accept whatever sentence is handed down.

The case has lasted 8 years, eight years of torture for me."

The family's position on the punishment for Obado has, however, drawn attention after Sharon's mother, Melida Auma, made an appeal for leniency during mitigation proceedings on September 16, 2026.

Auma asked the High Court to consider giving the former governor a non-custodial sentence, saying the family had forgiven him and did not want him to face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

She told the court that Sharon had left behind three children who needed support and appealed to Obado to honour commitments he had made concerning their housing and upkeep.

In their victim impact statements, the family also asked for compensation to cover the legal costs and other expenses they had incurred during the lengthy trial.

"Please don't crucify Governor Obado. If he receives a death or life sentence, I will experience another death in my life," she said.

Despite asking the court to consider a lighter punishment for Obado, Sharon's parents maintained that Oyamo and Obiero should face full justice under the law.

Justice Cecilia Githua had postponed the sentencing to November 27, 2026, after listening to submissions from the prosecution, defence lawyers and Sharon's family.

Obado and his co-accused have remained in custody since their conviction as they await the court's final determination.

During the mitigation hearing, Obado also appealed for a reduced sentence, including the possibility of serving a non-custodial term. He cited his age, health and status as a first-time offender in asking the court to consider leniency.

Sharon's family told the court that it had forgiven the former governor and would not object to a lenient sentence. However, the prosecution opposed the request, arguing that the punishment should reflect the seriousness of the crime and discourage similar offences in future.

In her judgment, delivered after eight years of proceedings, Justice Githua found that Obado had supplied the motive and financial resources used to organise Sharon's murder.

The judge established that Oyamo played a role in facilitating the killing, while Obiero provided logistical assistance and helped conceal the crime.

After finding the three guilty, the court revoked their previously granted bond terms and directed that they remain in custody pending sentencing.

Sharon was a 26-year-old student at Rongo University when she was abducted on September 3, 2018. She was seven months pregnant at the time.

Her body was discovered the following day near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County, bringing to light a murder that would go on to attract national attention.

Evidence presented during the trial included forensic analysis indicating a 99.99 per cent probability that Obado was the father of Sharon's unborn child.