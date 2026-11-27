Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has broken his silence following the sentencing of his predecessor, Okoth Obado, alongside two co-accused in the murder of former Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

In a statement, Ayacko expressed concern over the sentencing, extending words of encouragement to Obado, former Migori Governor, and his co-accused, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

The governor also conveyed his sympathies to the families of the three men, acknowledging the emotional strain arising from the court's decision.

"I have followed with deep concern the sentencing of my predecessor, former Migori Governor H.E. Okoth Obado, alongside his co-accused, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero," Ayacko said.

He described the development as a difficult moment for the three men, their families and the wider Migori community.

"At this difficult moment, I wish to extend my heartfelt thoughts and encouragement to the three sons of Migori and their respective families," he added.

Ayacko said he understood the personal and emotional challenges facing the families following the sentencing, offering prayers for strength and comfort as they deal with the situation.

"I empathize with the emotional weight and personal toll that this moment carries, not only for them but also for their loved ones," the governor said.

He further called for God's intervention and guidance for the affected families and residents of Migori County.

"May God grant them, their families, loved ones and the people of Migori strength, comfort and grace as we navigate this difficult chapter," he said.

Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were convicted in connection with the September 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno, whose body was discovered in a forest in Homa Bay County.

The former governor and his personal assistant Oyamo were handed 25-years prison sentences while Obiero was jailed for 18 years.

Justice Cecilia Wairimu Githua delivered the sentence at Milimani Law Courts on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Otieno, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was a student at Rongo University. Her murder attracted national attention and sparked widespread debate over the safety of women and the accountability of public officials.

Oyamo, who served as Obado's personal assistant, and Obiero, a former county employee, were implicated in the case alongside the former governor.