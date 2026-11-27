Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) of selective enforcement of the law after summoning the party's spokesperson, Ndegwa Njiru.

Kalonzo questioned why the commission had allegedly failed to take action against government-aligned individuals accused of insulting opposition leaders but had moved against Njiru over his remarks.

He maintained that every Kenyan has a constitutional right to express their opinions, arguing that the commission should not use its mandate to intimidate political leaders.

"Every Kenyan has the right to their opinion. The Constitution of Kenya guarantees it, and no commission can take it away," Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President accused the NCIC of applying different standards when dealing with individuals from the opposition and those allied to the government.

"So I ask: why is it that the people of the predator regime insult leaders and call them all sorts of names, and none of them has ever been summoned by NCIC, yet the moment our Spokesperson speaks, the Commission suddenly finds its voice?" he posed.

Kalonzo further questioned the commission's effectiveness, describing it as a "toothless bulldog" and claiming that Kenyans could see what he termed its selective approach to handling political statements.

He also announced that he would personally represent Njiru when he appears before the commission, pledging to serve as his lead counsel.

"When Ndegwa appears before the Commission, I will be there as his lead counsel," Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader insisted that Njiru would not face the commission alone, warning that attempts to intimidate opposition figures would not stop them from expressing their views.

He called on supporters to remain firm, saying the party would continue speaking out on issues affecting the country.

"Wazalendo wenzangu, intimidation will not silence us, and we will keep speaking the truth to the people of Kenya," he said.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned lawyer Njiru over remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in Wamunyu, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, on November 22, 2026.

In a notice issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the commission directed Njiru to appear before it on Thursday, December 3, at 11:00 am at Britam Tower in Nairobi to respond to concerns arising from his statements.

"Pursuant thereto, you are hereby summoned, in accordance with Section 27-29 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act appear before the Commission at its offices situated on the 17th Floor, Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi on Thursday 3rd December 2026 at 11:00 am for an opportunity to respond to the Summons," the statement read.

The summons followed preliminary investigations into the remarks, which the commission said raised concerns over possible violations of the Constitution and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.