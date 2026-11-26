The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned lawyer Ndegwa Marclus Njiru over remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in Wamunyu, Mwala Constituency, Machakos County, on November 22, 2026.

In a notice issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the commission directed Njiru to appear before it on Thursday, December 3, at 11:00 am at Britam Tower in Nairobi to respond to concerns arising from his statements.

"Pursuant thereto, you are hereby summoned, in accordance with Section 27-29 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act appear before the Commission at its offices situated on the 17th Floor, Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi on Thursday 3rd December 2026 at 11:00 am for an opportunity to respond to the Summons," the statement read.

The summons follows preliminary investigations into the remarks, which the commission says raised concerns over possible violations of the Constitution and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

NCIC's intervention places the lawyer's public statements under scrutiny as the commission investigates whether they could amount to conduct prohibited under Kenya's legal framework on national cohesion, ethnic relations and the prevention of hate speech.

The National Cohesion and Integration Act provides the legal framework for addressing ethnic discrimination, hate speech, and other conduct that could undermine peaceful coexistence among communities.

The commission is mandated to promote national cohesion and integration while investigating complaints involving discrimination, hate speech and expressions that could incite hostility between different communities.

Njiru's appearance before the commission is expected to give him an opportunity to respond to the concerns raised over his remarks.

However, the summons does not, in itself, establish that he committed an offense or violated the law. Any determination on the matter will depend on the commission's investigations and the applicable legal process.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny of political rhetoric in Kenya, particularly statements made at public rallies and political gatherings, where leaders and other public figures are expected to exercise their freedom of expression within the limits set by the Constitution.

Article 33 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression but excludes propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech, and advocacy of hatred that constitutes ethnic incitement or discrimination.

The NCIC is expected to establish the context and nature of Njiru's statements as it pursues the matter.