Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has come under criticism from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) after using insulting language against President William Ruto at an opposition rally in Machakos, with the commission warning that political disagreements should not turn into attacks on an individual's dignity.

NCIC Chairperson Kepha Nyamweya Omae said the commission was concerned by the language used by Njiru, the Wiper Patriotic Front spokesperson, arguing that although political leaders have the right to challenge those in power, their criticism must remain within constitutional limits.

Omae singled out the Swahili term used by the lawyer to describe the Head of State, saying such remarks were demeaning and had no place in responsible political engagement.

“The Commission strongly condemns the derogatory and degrading language attributed to Advocate Ndegwa Njiru, in which he referred to His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto as ‘takataka’,” Omae said during a press conference.

He noted that the Constitution protects freedom of expression, political dissent and the right to question government policies and decisions. However, he maintained that these rights must be exercised without violating the dignity, rights and reputation of other people.

Omae cited Article 33(3) of the Constitution, which places an obligation on individuals to respect the rights and reputations of others when exercising their freedom of expression.

“While the commission recognises and upholds the constitutional right to freedom of expression, political dissent and legitimate criticism of government, it should be noted that Article 33, sub-article (3), equally obliges every person to respect the rights and reputation of others,” he said.

Njiru made the controversial remarks while criticising Ruto's administration at an opposition gathering in Machakos.

During his address, the lawyer accused the President of corruption, stealing public assets and selling Safaricom, before using the offensive Swahili expression to describe him and accusing him of running down the country.

He also called for a change in the country's leadership, backing Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the person who should take over the presidency.

The incident has triggered fresh debate over the conduct of political leaders during public rallies, particularly the distinction between legitimate criticism of government and language that demeans individuals.

NCIC reports 19 deaths in Isiolo-Garissa border violence

In a separate statement, the commission expressed concern over a wave of intercommunal attacks along the Isiolo-Garissa border, where at least 19 people were reportedly killed in the space of one week.

Omae condemned the deadly incidents in Kachuru and Maili Tano areas of Isiolo County, alongside violence reported along the Modogashe-Eldera conflict belt.

The commission called on security agencies to launch immediate and impartial investigations to establish how the attacks occurred and identify everyone involved.

It insisted that accountability should extend beyond those who carried out the killings to include individuals who financed, facilitated or organised the violence.

NCIC also urged the government to intensify security operations to dismantle illegal armed groups, recover stolen livestock and confiscate illegally held firearms believed to be contributing to insecurity in the region.

It further called for stronger intelligence-led operations to prevent additional attacks and protect communities living in areas vulnerable to recurring conflict.

The commission said urgent humanitarian intervention was also necessary, urging the government to assist injured residents, displaced families and households that had lost relatives, livestock and their sources of livelihood.