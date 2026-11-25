The National Land Commission is seeking Sh8.89 billion for the 2027/28 financial year, warning that the proposed budget allocation of Sh3.34 billion would leave a Sh6.48 billion funding gap that could undermine land administration, dispute resolution, public land management, and other critical services.

In its 2027 Budget Policy Statement submission to the National Assembly Committee on Land, the commission's Chief Executive Officer, Kabale Tache Arero, said the proposed allocation was significantly below the resources required to execute its constitutional mandate and planned programmes.

The commission is requesting Sh8.88961 billion for the 2027/28 financial year, comprising Sh8.88961 billion in recurrent expenditure and development requirements as outlined in its submission. However, the proposed Budget Policy Statement ceiling provides Sh3.3404 billion, leaving a shortfall of Sh6.47879 billion, equivalent to 34 per cent of the requested budget.

The commission said the funding gap would constrain its ability to deliver on land administration, public land information management, land dispute resolution and general administration and support services.

Kabale said the budget ceiling proposed for the year would not adequately support the implementation of programmes aimed at improving public land administration, securing land rights, resolving disputes and strengthening institutional capacity.

Among its priorities, the Commission said it continued to focus on programmes that enhance public land administration, improve access to land, strengthen tenure security and promote productive utilisation of public land.

“The Commission continues to prioritize programmes that support MTP IV through facilitation of equitable access to land, secure land tenure, efficient management of public land and sustainable utilization of natural resources, recognizing land as a critical enabler of economic transformation and the realization of Kenya’s Vision 2030,” Kabale states.

The commission also pointed to the need to strengthen land management, environmental conservation and land-use planning, while addressing disputes and conflicts involving public land.

It said climate change and environmental sustainability policies were increasingly important in its work, particularly in the conservation and management of natural resources and the integration of climate resilience into land-use planning.

The commission is seeking supplementary funding of Sh4.94279 billion to address critical funding gaps in the resolution of historical land injustices, review of grants and dispositions, safeguarding public land, addressing pending cases and meeting legal obligations.

It said the additional resources would also support county office construction, land administration, nationwide land-use baseline studies, public school land titling and the purchase of county motor vehicles and personnel emoluments.

“The proposed funding will strengthen institutional capacity, enhance decentralized service delivery and support effective execution of the Commission's mandate,” Kabale states.

The commission is also seeking approval to designate its Chief Executive Officer as a Collector of Revenue for the National Government, pursuant to Section 76(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012, to enhance collection of Appropriation-in-Aid (A-i-A).

The request comes as the commission reports mixed progress in implementing its programmes. By Oct. 31, 2026, it had spent Sh1.63311 billion on recurrent expenditure and Sh217.50 million on development, against approved estimates of Sh5.93049 billion for recurrent and Sh840.49 million for development.

Kabale said among its performance targets, the commission reported issuing 5,812 allotment letters against an annual target of 10,000, while it had processed 51 reservation letters for public institutional land against a target of 200.

The commission also reported generating Sh367 million in revenue from allotment fees, stand premium, annual rent, approval fees and consent fees, against an annual target of Sh500 million.

Tache told lawmakers that adequate funding would be critical to sustaining these programmes, strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring that land-related services and dispute resolution mechanisms continue to serve Kenyans.