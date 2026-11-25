Millions of children in public schools could lose access to daily meals for more than half of the 2027 school calendar unless the government finds an additional Sh5.5 billion to sustain the national feeding programme.

The State Department for Basic Education has raised concerns over the proposed Sh3 billion allocation for the 2027/28 financial year, warning that the amount will not be enough to keep the programme running throughout the 180 school days.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Education during discussions on the 2027 Budget Policy Statement, the department said it needs Sh8.5 billion to provide meals for learners throughout the academic year.

Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa told MPs that the proposed funding would only cater for approximately 63 days, leaving a gap of 117 school days during which beneficiaries could miss out on the meals.

The department said the funding constraints could affect approximately 2.7 million learners who depend on the initiative, particularly those attending schools in arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL), food-insecure areas and communities affected by poverty.

It warned that withdrawing or interrupting the programme would have serious consequences for children whose households cannot consistently provide food, noting that school meals remain their most reliable source of daily nutrition.

"The current allocation of Sh3 billion can only sustain meals for about 63 of the required 180 school days, leaving a funding shortfall equivalent to 117 days," the department told MPs.

The department further cautioned that the shortage could compromise the programme's ability to reach vulnerable children, many of whom depend on school-provided meals to meet their nutritional requirements.

Ololtuaa urged the committee to intervene by considering additional funding for priority areas that remain underfunded, saying the resources were essential for the department to meet its obligations.

"The areas we have identified as key underfunded areas are critical to the achievement of our mandate. We therefore request your consideration," he said.

He outlined the department's priorities for the 2027/28 financial year, which include widening access to education, raising the quality of learning, improving educational outcomes and strengthening inclusion.

Other areas earmarked for attention are improving teachers' capacity and modernising the delivery of education services.

Kenya's school feeding initiative supplies meals to children in public early childhood and primary schools, with particular emphasis on communities where food insecurity and poverty make regular meals difficult to access.

The programme builds on earlier government and partner-led interventions, including the school milk distribution initiative introduced in 1979 and popularly referred to as Maziwa ya Nyayo.

The World Food Programme also supported it, providing assistance to schools in arid and semi-arid regions and informal settlements before the government assumed full responsibility for the institutions previously covered by the agency in 2018.