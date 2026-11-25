Kenya and Germany have signed an agreement to introduce internationally recognised German language examinations in the country, opening up more employment opportunities for young Kenyans seeking jobs in Germany.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed between the Kenyan government and the German language examination institute TELC, will allow Kenyans learning German to sit recognised examinations locally and obtain certificates that meet international standards.

The agreement seeks to address language barriers that often prevent qualified Kenyans from accessing employment opportunities abroad.

Under the deal, the two parties will cooperate on German language training, curriculum development, and teacher capacity building, and introduce German textbooks and vocational training materials in Kenya.

It will also provide young people with opportunities to test their German language skills through TELC examinations, with the process expected to uphold transparency and impartiality.

The agreement further provides for cooperation in developing modern, relevant and affordable learning opportunities and improving the professional competencies of German language teachers based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

Speaking during a joint press briefing with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Nairobi on Wednesday, President William Ruto said the partnership would strengthen pathways for Kenyans seeking employment in Germany.

Ruto revealed that the number of Kenyans employed in Germany increased from 7,000 in March 2024 to 9,500 in March 2026.

He added that the number of Kenyan trainees contributing to Germany's social security system had also increased from 820 to 1,260 over the same period.

"To sustain this progress, we discussed measures to streamline visa and recruitment procedures, facilitate language training, and accelerate the recognition of professional qualifications," he said.

President William Ruto and his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier witnessing the signing of the deal in Nairobi on November 25, 2026 — Screengrab

The two countries also discussed strengthening partnerships between Kenyan technical and vocational education institutions and German industries to equip young people with skills suited to the German labour market.

Steinmeier said Germany wanted to expand opportunities for young people through organised and fair labour migration arrangements.

"We want to offer young people opportunities, and we want to have orderly and regular and fair pathways of labour migration," he said.

The German President said the two countries would seek to strengthen their existing migration and mobility partnership signed in 2024.

Beyond employment, Ruto said Kenya and Germany were seeking to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology transfer and private sector partnerships.

He noted that more than 120 German companies already operate in Kenya, with opportunities for further investment in manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, renewable energy, and digital technology.

Kenya also welcomed Germany's commitment of 52.5 million euros in development cooperation for 2026–2028, following bilateral negotiations held in Berlin in June.

The two leaders further discussed cooperation in geothermal energy, green hydrogen, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Steinmeier described Kenya as a close friend and an important partner, saying German companies were increasingly interested in investing in the country.

He said stronger economic cooperation would support growth, competitiveness, energy security and livelihoods for future generations.