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Singer Samidoh announces bid for Ol Joro Orok MP seat
In a statement addressed to residents of Nyandarua County, Samidoh described Ol Joro Orok as his home and said his personal journey had shaped his desire to serve the constituency.
In a statement addressed to residents of Nyandarua County, Samidoh described Ol Joro Orok as his home and said his personal journey had shaped his desire to serve the constituency.
He highlighted developments at Merti Vocational Training Centre, noting increased student enrollment alongside improved staffing and infrastructure.