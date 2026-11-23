The State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs is seeking Sh49.38 billion to finance its programmes and operations in the 2027/28 financial year, but has been allocated Sh36.43 billion under the proposed 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS), leaving a funding deficit of Sh12.96 billion.

The department, which is responsible for social assistance programmes targeting older persons, people with disabilities and vulnerable households, says the funding gap could undermine service delivery and delay the implementation of critical government programmes.

In a budget submission to the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Social Protection, Principal Secretary Joseph Motari outlined the department's financial requirements, warning that the allocation fell significantly below what was needed to sustain its operations and development projects.

“The 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS) allocation for the State Department is Sh. 36.42 billion against a Resource Requirement of Sh. 49.39 billion under both Recurrent and Development Budget Estimates,” the department stated.

The department's recurrent expenditure requirement stands at Sh44.97 billion, against an allocation of Sh34.41 billion, leaving a shortfall of Sh10.56 billion.

Its development budget faces a separate deficit of Sh2.40 billion, with the department receiving Sh2.01 billion against a requirement of Sh4.42 billion.

“Hon. Chair, During the Sector Working Group, the State Department Requested for a Recurrent Gross Expenditure of Sh. 44.97 billion, out of which Sh. 34.41 billion was allocated for 2027 BPS representing 76.5% of our request,” the submission states.

The department warned that the underfunding would affect its capacity to deliver services, particularly programmes supporting vulnerable members of society.

“From the above Analysis, the underfunding of Sh. 10.56 billion, will negatively impact Service Delivery of the State Department, notwithstanding the critical role it plays as an enabler of the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) of the Government.”

The National Social Safety Net programme accounts for the largest share of the department's budget requirements. It requires Sh41.73 billion but has received Sh32.91 billion, leaving a shortfall of Sh8.83 billion.

The programme supports vulnerable households, including older persons who depend on government cash transfers for their livelihoods.

The Social Development and Disability Inclusion programme has also received less than its projected requirement. The department sought Sh6.45 billion but was allocated Sh2.86 billion, creating a deficit of Sh3.59 billion.

Meanwhile, General Administration, Planning and Support Services requires Sh1.20 billion but has been allocated Sh657.8 million.

Among the priority areas presented to the committee for intervention is Sh2 billion for Inua Jamii operations, including recertification, continuous payroll cleansing and replacements.

The department is also seeking Sh241 million for the operations of the Directorate of Adult Learning and Education, Sh402 million to strengthen regional, county and sub-county field stations, and Sh204 million for administrative support services and maintenance.

Other funding requests include Sh5.51 billion for the Social Health Authority annual cover, Sh180 million for local and international obligations relating to social protection issues, and Sh156.66 million for programmes and operations of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

Despite the budget constraints, the department reported progress in its programmes during the 2026/27 financial year.

It said it had registered 30,870 community groups under the Community Development Management Information System and linked them to microfinance institutions.

It also reported that 1,027 persons with disabilities had received assistive and supportive devices and services, while 63,939 persons with severe disabilities had benefited from cash transfer funds.

The department further reported that 1,149,093 older persons had received cash transfer support, including members of minority groups.

In its development proposals, the department highlighted the need for additional resources to support the Kenya Social and Economic Inclusion Project Phase Two, renovate vocational rehabilitation centres and equip institutions providing vocational training to persons with disabilities.

The department wants the committee to consider the funding gaps as Parliament scrutinises the 2027 Budget Policy Statement and makes recommendations ahead of the final budget-making process.