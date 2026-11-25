The government has announced that funding has been secured to settle outstanding payments under the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) project, as it moves to address concerns raised by beneficiaries, employers and implementing partners.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, NYOTA National Project Manager Augustine Mayabi said the government had initiated administrative and payment processing procedures to facilitate the settlement of pending obligations.

The announcement comes amid concerns from participants in the programme's On-the-Job Experience (OJE) component, Master Craftsmen (MCs), employers and other partners over delayed payments.

Mayabi said the government recognised the financial commitments stakeholders had undertaken while participating in the programme and appreciated their patience as efforts to resolve the delays continued.

“We recognize the financial commitments associated with participation in the Project and sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding demonstrated by all those affected by the delays,” he said.

He assured beneficiaries and other stakeholders that the government remained committed to meeting its financial obligations under the programme.

“We wish to assure all stakeholders that the necessary funding has since been secured, and the requisite administrative and payment processing procedures are underway to facilitate the settlement of all outstanding payments,” Mayabi said.

However, the statement did not disclose the total amount required to clear the pending payments or indicate when the affected beneficiaries and partners would receive the money.

The government also acknowledged the contribution of employers and Master Craftsmen who have provided workplace opportunities and practical training to young people enrolled in the programme.

Through the OJE component, beneficiaries gain practical experience and develop skills and competencies through exposure to actual working environments.

Mayabi said the participation of Master Craftsmen and employers had been instrumental in supporting the programme's objectives by sharing professional expertise and providing young people with opportunities to learn.

The department also recognised the contribution of employer organisations, service providers, Youth Development Officers (YDOs) and other implementing partners in supporting the initiative across the country.

NYOTA is a government programme designed to expand economic opportunities for young people through skills development, practical experience and mentorship.

The initiative seeks to strengthen pathways to employment, promote self-reliance and support sustainable livelihoods among the youth.

“NYOTA is an investment in Kenya's young people, with practical experience and mentorship at the heart of its approach,” Mayabi said.

The government thanked beneficiaries, employers, service providers and implementing partners for their continued commitment, saying their contribution remained important to the success of the programme.

It maintained that resolving the outstanding payments was part of its commitment to ensuring the programme delivers its intended benefits to young people and other participating stakeholders.