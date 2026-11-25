State House is seeking an additional Sh8.4 billion for the 2027/28 financial year, arguing that the proposed Sh15.1 billion allocation will not adequately fund its operations, presidential functions and planned development projects.

In a budget submission to the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Wednesday, State House Controller Katoo Ole Metito said the institution requires Sh23.565 billion to meet its expenditure needs for the financial year, against the Sh15.138 billion proposed in the 2027 Budget Policy Statement (BPS).

The request would raise the institution's budget by Sh8.427 billion, with State House warning that the shortfall could affect the implementation of planned activities and delivery of its mandate.

Katoo told lawmakers that the proposed funding was insufficient to meet both recurrent and development expenditure, which together account for the institution's financial requirements.

For recurrent expenditure, State House is seeking Sh21.864 billion but has been allocated Sh14.088 billion, leaving a shortfall of Sh7.775 billion.

The institution's development budget stands at Sh1.701 billion, against the proposed Sh1.050 billion, translating to a deficit of Sh651.4 million.

"The proposed ceiling for the FY 2027/28, as per the 2027 BPS, is Ksh.15,138.6 million, against a requirement of Ksh.23,565.6 million, resulting in a funding gap of Ksh.8,427.0 million", Katoo said.

The institution said the additional funding would support presidential coordination, Cabinet operations, national security coordination and the upkeep of infrastructure at State Houses and State Lodges.

Development projects

Among the projects for which State House is seeking additional resources is the installation of ICT networking and communications equipment worth Sh124.9 million to support automation and digitalisation of Cabinet business.

The institution also plans to install surveillance systems and upgrade ICT infrastructure across State Houses and State Lodges, alongside seeking Sh526.5 million for refurbishment and maintenance of the facilities.

The proposed funding is expected to support State House's contribution to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), Medium-Term Plan IV and Kenya Vision 2030.

"The mandate includes providing strategic support and advisory services to the President, facilitating Cabinet business, coordinating national security matters, providing presidential hospitality and managing official records and presidential artefacts," said Katoo.

State House also outlined ongoing refurbishment projects involving buildings at State House Nairobi and State Lodges in Kisumu, Kakamega, Nyeri, Mombasa, Nakuru and other locations across the country.

Budget absorption

The submission also provided an update on the institution's expenditure during the 2026/27 financial year, showing that it had spent Sh6.247 billion by October 31, 2026, against approved estimates of Sh13.541 billion.

The expenditure represented a budget absorption rate of 46 per cent.

Despite the funding limitations, State House said it had continued facilitating presidential engagements, supporting Cabinet operations and providing policy advisory services.

Katoo reiterated that the proposed allocation would not adequately support the institution's strategic objectives, urging Parliament to consider increasing its budget.

"The proposed allocation of Sh.15,138.6 million for the FY 2027/28 is inadequate to facilitate the achievement of our strategic goals and objectives. State House, therefore, will require consideration for additional funding of Sh.8,427.0 million to facilitate the implementation of planned activities," Katoo added.