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State House, Kindiki facilities guzzle Sh1.17bn in one year
State House received Sh1.07 billion, while facilities under the Deputy President’s office accounted for the remaining Sh100 million.
State House received Sh1.07 billion, while facilities under the Deputy President’s office accounted for the remaining Sh100 million.
State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito told MPs that several State House facilities across the country were facing similar challenges, including ageing infrastructure and limited space for expansion.
State House Comptroller Katoo ole Metito highlighted Kisumu and Nakuru lodges as the most affected.