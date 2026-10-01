Kenya to start extracting Turkana oil before December, Ruto says
The announcement comes as Kenya prepares to develop the planned Lamu refinery, which is expected to use crude from Turkana alongside oil sourced from international markets.
The announcement comes as Kenya prepares to develop the planned Lamu refinery, which is expected to use crude from Turkana alongside oil sourced from international markets.
The President said Kalonzo’s reference to the road leading to his home in Tseikuru was accurate, but pointed out that the government’s development programme extends beyond the Wiper leader’s home area.
State House received Sh1.07 billion, while facilities under the Deputy President’s office accounted for the remaining Sh100 million.
Speaking during the 13th National and County Governments Coordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi the President said the completion of the delineation, unbundling and gazettement of devolved functions would help eliminate duplication and strengthen accountability.
In a statement released on September 8, 2026, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the process would provide affected foreign nationals with a “clear and structured opportunity” to put their documentation in order.
Under the deal signed between the pharmaceutical company and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), some cancer medicines that have been costing patients up to Sh1 million for one treatment cycle will now be available for less than Sh50,000.
Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, President Hassan congratulated Ndejembi and challenged him to use his new position to build wisdom and sound judgement as he takes on the responsibilities that come with the office.
The Government Spokesperson said the opposition should position itself as a government in waiting and give Kenyans enough information to judge whether it is prepared to take over.
The diaspora group says the engagement comes at a significant time as Kenyans abroad seek greater access to the country's leadership and a stronger role in national affairs
Otieno's criticism comes amid renewed scrutiny of the SHA system following an Auditor-General's report that raised concerns about how the technology was procured and whether the expenditure represented value for money
Lee Njiru is such a man. For forty-six years, he knelt. For forty-six years, he served. For forty-six years, he watched, he listened, he recorded, and now, in the twilight of his years, he has written a memoir that tells us everything about the psychology of serfdom and nothing about the integrity of a man.
The latest warning was issued on Friday as the movement continued its grassroots mobilisation in Busia County, where its leaders held a number of political rallies and sought to strengthen their support in the region.
Speaking during a meeting with more than 5,000 private security officers at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, the President also announced plans to amend key labour and security laws to formally replace the outdated terminology with the title "private security officer."
Mudavadi challenged the security guards to uphold democracy, safeguard the rights of every Kenyan and help foster national cohesion by resisting tribalism, inflammatory rhetoric and politics that sow division
In addition to seeking greater professional recognition, the guard urged the government to improve the salaries of private security personnel, saying better pay and respect would enhance the welfare and status of the profession
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said the Constitution already guarantees fundamental rights such as education, healthcare and housing, arguing that the country's focus should now be on implementing those rights through policies that improve livelihoods.
The President said the country's foreign exchange reserves had also recorded strong growth, rising from $5.7 billion, which he said was enough to cover about two and a half months of imports, to $15.3 billion, representing six and a half months of import cover.
peaking on Wednesday during a meeting between President William Ruto and Muslim religious leaders at State House, Nairobi, Duale said the government's performance should be judged on its development record and commitment to inclusivity rather than political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, Oburu said government programmes that directly improve the welfare of citizens should be acknowledged regardless of political affiliation.
The President explained that each village elder would begin receiving a monthly Sh3,000 stipend immediately, stressing that the payment was not compensation for patriotism but recognition of years of voluntary service
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday, Ichung'wah said politicians should reject divisive rhetoric that threatens national cohesion.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Monday during a meeting with the Quaker community, Mudavadi said leadership should never be reduced to tribal considerations, insisting that those entrusted with governing the country must be guided by humility, patience and a commitment to serving all Kenyans.
While unveiling the policy at State House, Nairobi, on July 21, President Ruto said free university education would be anchored in the Higher Education Loans Board (Amendment) Bill, 2026, adding that it had already been submitted to Parliament.
Ruto said the cost of the insurance scheme would be shared equally between the two levels of government, describing the arrangement as a partnership that would protect the health workers who play a critical role in delivering healthcare at the community level.
Addressing criticism that followed Gaucho's appointment, Sakaja said community representatives play an important role in helping bridge the gap between medical staff and ordinary wananchi.
Speaking during the programme's launch at State House, Nairobi on Friday, KEPSA Chief Executive Carole Kariuki described youth employment as one of Kenya's most pressing priorities, saying the initiative represents a practical approach to expanding economic opportunities for young people
The President encouraged young people to view their first jobs as opportunities to acquire knowledge, build discipline and develop character rather than simply earn an income
Speaking on Friday during the launch of the NextGen KE Youth Employment Programme at State House, Nairobi, the President said internships were central to youth empowerment and skills development, arguing that every profession relied on apprenticeship and hands-on learning
Ruto assured Kenyans that the government would continue pursuing those behind acts of violence, saying the same determination used to deal with terrorism and cattle rustling would now be directed at criminal gangs.
Speaking on Thursday at State House during a meeting with Nairobi County artisans, the Head of State said the government would help skilled workers without formal qualifications obtain certification and improve their access to employment opportunities through initiatives such as the Affordable Housing Programme