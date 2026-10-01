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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

State House

The keeper of the king's secrets and the man who would be king
Commentary

The keeper of the king's secrets and the man who would be king

Lee Njiru is such a man. For forty-six years, he knelt. For forty-six years, he served. For forty-six years, he watched, he listened, he recorded, and now, in the twilight of his years, he has written a memoir that tells us everything about the psychology of serfdom and nothing about the integrity of a man.

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Ruto says national dialogue should focus on economy, not politics
News

Ruto says national dialogue should focus on economy, not politics

Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said the Constitution already guarantees fundamental rights such as education, healthcare and housing, arguing that the country's focus should now be on implementing those rights through policies that improve livelihoods.

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi speaking on Saturday during the launch of Shirikiana SACCO at Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega County on June 13, 2026. PHOTO/OPCS
News

Mudavadi urges Kenyans to reject ethnic politics ahead of 2027 polls

Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Monday during a meeting with the Quaker community, Mudavadi said leadership should never be reduced to tribal considerations, insisting that those entrusted with governing the country must be guided by humility, patience and a commitment to serving all Kenyans.

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