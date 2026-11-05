Ruto commits to funding five International Leadership University students annually until 2036

President William Ruto has pledged to fund university education for 50 students at International Leadership University (ILU), promising to sponsor five learners annually over the next decade as part of a personal commitment to support the institution.

Ruto made the announcement on Thursday, November 5, 2026, during the award of a university charter to ILU at State House, Nairobi, where he linked his decision to his longstanding relationship with Life Ministry, the organisation behind the university.

The President said he would personally cater for the education of five students every year for the next 10 years, a commitment that would create 50 sponsorship opportunities if fully implemented.

“For the next, God willing, 10 years, I will sponsor five students. Five students every year,” Ruto said.

However, the President did not disclose the amount set aside for the programme, the specific courses that would be covered or how beneficiaries would be selected.

He said he would consult the university's Vice-Chancellor to determine the academic programmes that would qualify for the sponsorship, adding that the courses should be in line with the institution's guiding principles and areas of focus.

“I will discuss with the Vice-Chancellor what that means and which courses we will agree on, which courses to sponsor that are relevant to what the university thinks are the core values of the university,” he said.

Education CS Migos Ogamba (left) with President William Ruto during the award of a charter to International Leadership University at State House, Nairobi, on November 5, 2026. — PCS

Ruto explained that the offer was entirely his initiative and had not been requested by either the university or its sponsoring organisation.

He attributed the decision to his past association with Life Ministry, saying his experience with the organisation had given him confidence in its work and made him willing to support its activities through the university.

“The team has not asked me for what I am saying, so there's an offer I am making because I have a history with the sponsor of this institution, and I know that it is worthy of my support and partnership,” Ruto said.

The President maintained that his decision was informed by his familiarity with Life Ministry and its work, which he believes makes the organisation deserving of his personal support and partnership.

President William Ruto awards Charter to the International Leadership University at State House, Nairobi ON November 5, 2026. — PCS

The pledge comes at a significant moment for International Leadership University as it seeks to strengthen its place in Kenya's higher education sector following the award of its university charter.

Under the proposed arrangement, five students will benefit each year for 10 consecutive years, with the final number of beneficiaries expected to reach 50.

Further details, including the eligibility requirements, application process and academic programmes to be funded, will be determined through consultations between the President and the university's Vice-Chancellor.