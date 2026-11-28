Sugar mill workers are preparing for a possible nationwide strike next week unless the government releases Sh1.7 billion in outstanding salary arrears and terminal benefits, with the union accusing the of delaying the payment of funds reportedly released by the Treasury.

The Kenya Union of Sugarcane Planters and Allied Workers (KUSPAW) has given the government seven days to settle the outstanding dues, warning that workers in state-owned leased sugar factories will withdraw their labour if the money is not paid within the deadline.

The looming strike threatens to disrupt operations in the sugar industry at a time when the government is pursuing reforms aimed at reviving the sector.

KUSPAW Secretary-General Francis Wangara said Parliament had approved Sh2.7 billion to clear workers' salary arrears and terminal dues, but the payments had stalled despite the government releasing part of the money.

The union says Sh1 billion was paid in October, while another Sh1 billion expected during the same month has yet to be received by the Kenya Sugar Board (KSB), which is supposed to distribute the funds to workers.

Wangara said the union had been informed that the Treasury released the second tranche to the Ministry of Agriculture early last week, but the money had not been transferred to the board for payment.

“We were told that the Sh1 billion was supposed to reflect in the account of the Kenya Sugar Board so that it could be disbursed to the workers last week, because the ministry received the money on Monday last week. We have waited up to this time, and we have not seen anything,” Wangara said.

The union leader expressed frustration over the delay, particularly because some of the beneficiaries are former employees who were laid off and are depending on the terminal benefits to meet their needs and rebuild their lives.

He accused the ministry of possibly using the money for purposes other than those it was intended for, saying the prolonged delay had left affected workers struggling financially.

“We tend to believe that our money has been diverted to other usage other than what it was intended for. This is a total disappointment to workers who have been laid off and are languishing in poverty, yet that money was supposed to pay their terminal benefits so they could plan for their lives,” he said.

Wangara called on the Ministry of Agriculture to account for the funds and ensure the outstanding payments are made, insisting that money allocated to workers should not be used to finance the ministry's operations.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has its own budget to run its operations. It cannot turn its attention to money that was supposed to be paid to sugar sector workers. We don’t want stories, we want that money released and paid,” he said.

KUSPAW is demanding the release of the entire Sh1.7 billion balance, with Wangara saying the parliamentary allocation of Sh2.7 billion would still not settle all outstanding historical debts owed to workers in the sugar milling industry.

He warned that the union would escalate its action if the government failed to honour the deadline, questioning why the money had not reached the intended beneficiaries despite reports that it had already been released.

“Failure to pay by next week, it will be worse than what we have ever seen because this money was already available. Who has taken it? Where has it gone?” he posed, as he urged union branch officials to prepare for the planned industrial action.