A cyber intrusion into one of the US Air Force's largest computing platforms has disrupted operations, stalled software updates and raised concerns over the security of sensitive military information, according to a Reuters report.

The breach targeting Cloud One was detected during system upgrade work within the past month, with investigators yet to determine who was behind the attack, how extensively the hackers accessed the platform or whether they managed to steal data.

The intrusion has reportedly affected the platform's operations, forcing the Air Force to halt plans to move additional applications onto the system as investigations into the breach continue.

Cloud One was established in 2017 to consolidate the Air Force's computing needs by bringing together services provided by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet. The platform supports numerous applications used in managing personnel records, salaries, logistics, maintenance and other military operations.

Among the systems hosted on the platform are Cloud-Based Command and Control, which brings together air defence radar and other information from across North America, as well as the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which monitors bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide.

The breach has triggered a series of operational restrictions as authorities work to secure the platform. According to people familiar with the incident, efforts to transfer additional back-office applications onto Cloud One have been suspended, while updates to applications already running on the system have been blocked.

The restrictions have also reportedly left some Air Force personnel without administrator privileges, limiting access as security teams investigate the intrusion.

One source told Reuters that the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the platform's control plane, which manages operations across the cloud system. The access could theoretically allow intruders to monitor information such as the status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts, although investigators have not established whether the hackers accessed such information.

The specific vulnerability used in the attack has not been identified, and the extent of the compromise remains unclear.

The Air Force, in a statement to Reuters, said it "does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities."

The investigation has reportedly involved Cyber Command, the US military's cyber warfare unit, which has been tasked with assessing the damage caused by the breach.

The incident adds to a growing list of cyberattacks involving US government institutions, including reported breaches affecting the FBI, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, intelligence agencies and the Treasury Department.

Cloud One has previously faced attempts to compromise its systems. In a 2023 commentary published by FedScoop, the platform's leadership claimed it had a "100% success rate" in repelling what they described as a staggering number of hacking attempts.

"There is no room for error when it comes to security," Cloud One's leadership wrote.