Kenya is seeking to increase the number of women taking science and technology-related courses in universities and colleges, with the government setting a new target of having female students account for at least half of all STEM enrolments.

The Ministry of Education wants to raise women's participation from the current 35 per cent to 50 per cent, citing concerns that too few girls are pursuing courses expected to provide many of the employment opportunities in the coming years.

Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala said the government was working with institutions of higher learning to attract more female students into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.

Speaking on Friday, November 27, 2026, Inyangala disclosed that about 322,000 students were enrolled in STEM courses across the country's tertiary institutions, but only approximately 112,000 were girls.

This means female students make up just 35 per cent of the total number, leaving men with the larger share of enrolment in the fields.

The PS described the level of female participation as inadequate, especially considering the number of learners who complete secondary school and proceed to seek university and college placements.

More than 1.1 million candidates sat the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, with the next placement exercise expected in January 2027.

Inyangala said the government intended to use the upcoming transition to higher education to encourage more girls to consider STEM courses.

“This is worrying, and that is why, as a state department for university education, we are going to take this exposure of girls to STEM very seriously,” Inyangala said.

To achieve the 50 per cent target, the ministry is pursuing mentorship programmes, symposiums and career guidance activities designed to expose girls to opportunities in science and technology.

The initiatives will involve universities working with women who have established careers in STEM to engage schoolgirls, share their professional experiences and encourage them to pursue similar career paths.

Inyangala expressed hope that the interventions would help increase female representation in the courses over the coming years, while creating greater interest among girls at an early stage of their education.

“I hope that in the coming years we can increase this number from 35 per cent to 50 per cent and the numbers will then grow sporadically. It is imperative for us to get the girls motivated, interested, engaged, and motivated to pursue STEM subjects,” the PS said.

She further pointed to changes in the global employment landscape, noting that science, technology and information technology skills would become increasingly important as industries adopt new technologies.

According to Inyangala, failing to equip girls with the necessary skills could limit their ability to compete for future jobs and participate in the country's economic progress.

“Most of the jobs going forward will be in STEM and will also be linked to IT. So, if we don’t empower our girls right now, as the labour market changes, it will be increasingly difficult to get them not only to work but to make a significant contribution in a technologically empowered world to move our country forward,” she stated.

She spoke during the National Conference on Women and Girls in STEM in Higher Education held at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega on Friday.

The gathering provided an opportunity for stakeholders to examine challenges facing women and girls in accessing STEM education, research and employment opportunities.

It also focused on showcasing innovations, strengthening partnerships and identifying practical measures to address the gender imbalance in science and technology-related fields.

During the conference, female students from different schools across the country displayed scientific and technological innovations, highlighting the work being done to encourage girls to participate in the sector.

Inyangala said increasing the number of girls entering STEM fields would have a wider impact on society, as more women equipped with scientific and technological skills would contribute to national development.

“When we empower a girl in STEM, we do more than transform her future; we unlock the potential of a generation and strengthen the foundation of our nation’s development,” Inyangala reiterated.

The government hopes that continued engagement with schools, universities and women professionals will help more girls develop an interest in STEM before making their choices during the transition to higher education.