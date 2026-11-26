Nearly all basic education institutions in Kenya lack assistive devices or software for learners with special needs, raising concerns over the country's preparedness to provide inclusive education.

A 2024 education census by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released on Thursday shows that 99.1 per cent of the 121,873 institutions surveyed had no assistive devices or software to support learners with special needs.

The findings highlight significant gaps in the provision of specialised learning facilities, with only 12,095 classrooms adapted for special needs education, representing 2.4 per cent of the 497,652 classrooms enumerated.

The census, which covered 17.8 million learners and 746,444 teaching staff, also exposed shortcomings in electricity, sanitation and digital connectivity across the country's basic education institutions.

According to the report, 18.8 per cent of schools had no source of energy for lighting, while 89.3 per cent used unsafe methods of solid waste disposal. Only 10.7 per cent had their waste formally collected.

Internet connectivity was also limited, particularly in public schools, where only 14.6 per cent had access compared with 32.5 per cent of private institutions.

The findings further showed that 28.9 per cent of schools used computers for teaching and learning, pointing to challenges in the government's efforts to expand digital education.

On water and sanitation, 89.5 per cent of institutions had access to improved drinking water sources, but only 51.6 per cent had handwashing facilities equipped with soap and water. Another 17.3 per cent had no handwashing facilities.

The census also found that 7.4 per cent of schools lacked play facilities, while 38.4 per cent of public schools that owned land had title deeds, raising concerns about land ownership and security of school properties.

On staffing, the 746,444 teaching personnel recorded were predominantly female, accounting for 56.6 per cent, while 76.8 per cent worked in public institutions.

The learner-to-teacher ratio stood at 41 to one in public pre-primary schools and 34 to one in junior secondary schools, compared with 15 learners per teacher in private junior secondary institutions.

The report also identified pressure on shared facilities, with 85.1 per cent of schools sharing toilets with other education levels and 86.8 per cent sharing playgrounds.

The KNBS said the findings provide a baseline for assessing the state of basic education infrastructure and informing interventions to improve learning conditions across the country.

The census covered 121,873 basic education institutions across Kenya, with data collected through a nationwide field exercise in 2024.

The exercise assessed enrolment, staffing, infrastructure, learning facilities, water and sanitation, energy, security, ICT connectivity and other characteristics of basic education institutions.