Nairobi School’s Sh65m Science complex faces scrutiny as facility gaps persist
Nairobi School is expanding facilities for a growing student population as Parliament reviews the school’s 2024 financial management, projects and audit findings.
Nairobi School is expanding facilities for a growing student population as Parliament reviews the school’s 2024 financial management, projects and audit findings.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Monday, the second-term legislator maintained that none of the school buildings had collapsed or been declared unsafe for occupation, arguing that the controversy stemmed from a misunderstanding of how the projects had been initiated.
Parents are also seeking the installation of fire alarms, fire extinguishers and emergency exits in all dormitories and classrooms, alongside routine fire drills in line with the Ministry of Education’s Safety Standards Manual.
Former KNUT boss Wilson Sossion Sossion says infrastructure development is only one part of a larger education planning system that includes student population forecasting, teacher recruitment and training, and provision of learning materials.
Sossion recalled that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), developed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), was introduced to replace the 8-4-4 system, which was criticized for focusing on memorization and exams rather than practical skills and creativity.