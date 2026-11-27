Technical and vocational training institutions have been given a deadline of January 8, 2027, to complete the registration of candidates sitting the March 2027 Business and Technical examinations, as KNEC prepares for the next examination cycle.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) said the registration exercise began on November 2, urging TVET institutions, technical training colleges and national polytechnics to ensure eligible learners are entered for the examinations before the window closes.

“Registration for the March 2027 series of the Business and Technical examinations is ongoing. Do not be left out. Registration open for all institutions, register today, secure your candidates’ place,” KNEC said in a public notice.

The registration process is handled by accredited training institutions, with candidates barred from enrolling directly as private applicants. Heads of institutions and examination coordinators are required to upload candidates’ details through the council's online portal.

Learners are expected to work with their respective institutions to complete the process by providing identification documents, academic records and photographs, paying the examination fees and checking that their details have been captured correctly.

KNEC has also reminded institutions to adhere to examination centre requirements, including the minimum number of candidates they are expected to present. Institutions with fewer than 30 candidates may be directed to transfer their learners to a nearby public examination centre.

After uploading the entries, institution heads must check the registration report for errors before approving the nominal roll.

“The head of institution must then download the list of candidates, sign and stamp on the space provided and indicate all other details required in the nominal roll after verification,” KNEC said.

The Business and Technical examinations are aimed at measuring learners' practical abilities and knowledge for the workplace, entrepreneurship and continued training in their respective fields.

The assessment covers practical examinations, coursework and projects in areas such as electrical and electronics, mechanical and automotive engineering, construction, plumbing, masonry, ICT, agriculture and hospitality.

Business candidates, meanwhile, sit examinations in subjects including accounting, finance, marketing, supplies and procurement management, secretarial studies and business administration.