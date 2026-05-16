Education and Career
KUCCPS opens second application window for university and college placement
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome said candidates who have already been placed have been informed through SMS and the KUCCPS online portal.
KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer Agnes Wahome said candidates who have already been placed have been informed through SMS and the KUCCPS online portal.
Egerton University carries the heaviest burden at Sh25.5 billion. The University of Nairobi follows with Sh17 billion, while Kenyatta University and Moi University owe Sh12.8 billion and Sh10.4 billion respectively.