A growing funding crisis at the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has left more than 380,000 university and college students without financial assistance this financial year, as the agency struggles to bridge an Sh86.7 billion shortfall.

The board's Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Monari, told the National Assembly Education Committee on Thursday, November 26, 2026, that the deficit had affected HELB's ability to release money to learners, with a substantial portion of the outstanding funding meant for capitation.

Appearing before lawmakers during discussions on the Budget Policy Statement, Monari said Sh57.4 billion of the deficit was tied to capitation, leaving the board struggling to meet the needs of students who depend on government-backed loans to pay fees and cover their living expenses.

“We have a huge funding deficit amounting to 86.7 billion shillings. We are unable to send money to students,” Monari told the committee.

The HELB chief said the board had approached the National Treasury through the Ministry of Education, seeking the release of the pending capitation to ease the financial pressure and enable it to continue supporting students.

The funding crisis comes as HELB falls short of its target of supporting 1.2 million students in the current financial year, having financed 820,000 learners so far. This leaves more than 380,000 students without allocations, raising fears over how they will finance their studies in the 2026/2027 academic year.

While the board grapples with the funding gap, it has continued making some loan disbursements to students whose allocations have been processed.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, HELB announced that money for eight student batches had been processed and released by Friday, November 6.

The batches were HELB-006973, HELB-007203, HELB-007204, HELB-007214, HELB-007211, HELB-007212, HELB-007221 and HELB-007164.

Students were urged to contact their institutions and provide the respective batch numbers to establish whether the funds had been received.

The board, however, did not provide details on the total amount released, the number of students covered or the breakdown of the money allocated for tuition and upkeep.

The latest batch announcement came after an October update in which HELB identified 12 other batches whose funds had been processed, as students continued raising concerns over delays in accessing their loans.

Some learners have reported difficulties confirming whether their funding has been approved as they prepare for the start of a new semester, with others yet to receive allocations or batch numbers.

In August, HELB responded to a student who had complained about not receiving a loan allocation or batch number, saying it had reached out to the learner and provided guidance.

The board has advised students who are yet to receive batch numbers to keep checking its official communication platforms and seek clarification directly from HELB or their institutions.

Monari's latest briefing has brought renewed attention to the financial pressure facing the student financing agency, with lawmakers expected to examine its request for additional resources as they review the Budget Policy Statement and the funding needs of the higher education sector.