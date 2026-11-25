Students enrolled in Certificate and Diploma courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) have been given a final opportunity to secure government-backed financial assistance, with applications for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans set to close on November 28, 2026.

The college issued the reminder on Wednesday, November 25, urging eligible students to complete the application process before the deadline to avoid missing out on the funding opportunity.

In a notice circulated through its official communication platforms, KMTC announced that the loan application window was open and encouraged students in the two categories of programmes to apply.

“KMTC HELB loan is open!! Apply now!,” KMTC post read in part.

Applicants have been directed to submit their requests through the HELB online platform. The college has also advised students to check its official website for institutional announcements and further guidance on the financing arrangement.

The loan facility is designed to help learners manage the financial demands of pursuing medical training by providing money towards their education expenses.

Unlike bursaries and grants, however, HELB financing is repayable. Students who receive the funds will therefore be expected to refund the money in line with the repayment terms and conditions established by the board.

Students eligible for KMTC HELB financing

The funding opportunity is available to qualifying students undertaking Certificate and Diploma courses at KMTC.

The arrangement provides an alternative for learners who may find it difficult to raise the money required for their studies, particularly those who depend on financial contributions from parents, guardians and other family members.

By extending access to government-backed loans, the programme seeks to reduce the financial challenges associated with medical training and give more students an opportunity to pursue their chosen careers.

KMTC plays a central role in preparing mid-level medical personnel for Kenya's healthcare sector, with its training programmes producing graduates who serve in various health-related fields.

For students facing difficulties meeting education costs, the loan facility offers an additional means of financing their training without relying entirely on household income or personal savings.

Nevertheless, applicants should be aware that the funding may not meet every expense associated with college life. Costs such as housing, food, transportation and other personal requirements may still need to be covered through alternative sources.

Application process and requirements

Students seeking financial assistance are required to access the HELB online portal and complete the application process within the stipulated period.

The process requires applicants to provide their personal particulars, academic information and relevant supporting documents before submitting their requests for consideration.

KMTC has encouraged students to carefully check the information they provide to avoid errors that could affect the processing of their applications.

After submitting their details, applicants should retain their confirmation information and use the official HELB platform to check the progress of their applications.

The amount allocated to each student will depend on the applicable HELB guidelines and an assessment of the individual application. The financing conditions will also be governed by the board's established requirements.

With the November 28 deadline approaching, students have been advised against postponing their applications until the last day.

Those who secure the loans will be required to understand and comply with the repayment obligations attached to the funding, since the money is not a grant and must be refunded under HELB's terms.

Students who fail to apply within the current window may have to wait for another opportunity, should KMTC and HELB announce a fresh application period.