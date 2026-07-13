Last call as KMTC closes March 2026 admission deferment window
The opportunity is only available to students who had already received admission letters for the March 2026 intake but could not join the institution for different reasons.
The opportunity is only available to students who had already received admission letters for the March 2026 intake but could not join the institution for different reasons.
In a joint announcement made on July 17, the two institutions confirmed the signing of a Service Contract establishing the Kenya Forestry College Student Funding Scheme (KFC-SF).
In a briefing to Parliament’s Education Committee, HELB revealed that over 292,000 loan accounts have fallen into default, with officials citing economic hardship and widespread youth unemployment as key drivers of the trend.
HELB announced that the process has been simplified through the use of the WorldRemit platform.
Without these funds, their ability to complete or even continue their studies is at risk.