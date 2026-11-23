The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has rescheduled its 95th Graduation Ceremony from Thursday, December 3, to Friday, December 4, 2026, announcing changes to the graduation rehearsal and gown collection deadlines.

In a notice issued on Monday, November 23, 2026, KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch informed graduands, parents and the general public that the ceremony would take place at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, starting at 8:00 am.

The graduation will be held under the theme "Mashujaa wa Afya," which celebrates the contribution of healthcare professionals to society.

The change gives graduands and their families an additional day to prepare for the ceremony, which was initially scheduled for December 3.

Alongside the graduation date, the college has also adjusted the rehearsal schedule to accommodate the revised programme.

According to the notice, the graduation rehearsal will now take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 8:00 am at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The rehearsal had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, December 2.

Graduands are expected to attend the rehearsal to familiarise themselves with the proceedings and arrangements ahead of the main ceremony.

KMTC has also extended the graduation gown collection deadline to Monday, November 30, 2026.

The gowns will be collected at the college's headquarters in Nairobi, giving graduands additional time to complete the process before the graduation ceremony.

The extension comes as part of the revised graduation arrangements following the date change.

The college has further announced that graduation certificates will be available for collection at KMTC Headquarters from Monday, December 7, to Wednesday, December 16, 2026.

Certificate collection will be conducted on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 pm.

However, KMTC clarified that graduands will only be eligible to collect their certificates after completing all the college's clearance requirements.

The college apologised to graduands, parents, and other stakeholders for any inconvenience caused by the changes and urged them to note the revised dates and arrangements.