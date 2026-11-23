The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned motorists against road accidents during the festive season, urging drivers and passengers to prioritise safety by wearing seatbelts throughout their journeys.

In a festive season safety message shared on social media, the authority reminded road users that their safe arrival is important to families and loved ones waiting for them at home.

NTSA said motorists should make fastening seatbelts a priority before starting their vehicles, while ensuring that every passenger is equally protected.

"This festive season, someone loves you. Someone is waiting for you at home. This festive season, the greatest gift is arriving safely. May every journey have a safe ending," the authority said.

The agency further urged drivers to take responsibility for the safety of everyone travelling in their vehicles, warning against overlooking basic road safety measures during the holiday period.

"Before starting your car, make sure you fasten your seatbelt and remind all your passengers to do the same. May the celebrations be joyful, the memories last forever, and every journey be safe," NTSA stated.

The authority's message comes as road traffic volumes typically increase during the festive season, with thousands of Kenyans travelling across the country to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with relatives and friends.

The movement of holidaymakers, increased public transport activity and long-distance journeys place additional demands on road users, particularly on major highways connecting Nairobi to other parts of the country.

Road safety remains a major concern in Kenya, where accidents involving private vehicles, public service vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians continue to claim lives and leave others with serious injuries.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), road traffic deaths increased to 5,009 in 2025, compared with 4,748 recorded in 2024, highlighting the persistent challenge of road safety.

The figures represented an increase of 261 fatalities, reaffirming the need for stronger enforcement of traffic regulations and responsible behaviour among motorists.

Motorists travelling during the holiday period are particularly exposed to risks associated with speeding, dangerous overtaking, driver fatigue, distracted driving and failure to observe traffic rules.

Seatbelts remain among the most important vehicle safety features, helping to prevent occupants from being thrown forward or ejected during collisions. Their use also reduces the likelihood of serious injuries when vehicles stop suddenly or crash.

NTSA's latest campaign, promoted under the hashtags #MsimuBilaAjali, #UsalamaBarabarani and #FikaSalama, seeks to remind Kenyans that road safety is a shared responsibility.

The authority has urged motorists to make responsible decisions before and during their journeys, with particular emphasis on ensuring that all vehicle occupants are properly restrained.

It also appealed to drivers to remember that their decisions on the road affect not only themselves but also passengers, pedestrians and families expecting their safe return.

"Buckle up. Your loved ones are waiting for you at home," the authority maintained.