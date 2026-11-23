Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has accused unnamed individuals based in foreign capitals of deliberately fuelling tensions between Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning against attempts to undermine relations between the two countries.

In a statement on Monday, Sing’Oei said those spreading what he described as innuendo against Kenya-DRC relations had little understanding of the realities facing communities that depend on cross-border trade, security and social connections.

“There are manufacturers of innuendo against Kenya-DRC relations — seated pretty in far away capitals, with little regard to the lived reality of people in the region. They must be stopped,” he said.

He emphasised that the two countries shared longstanding connections, with their citizens crossing borders to trade, marry and build businesses and communities.

“Kenya and DRC are not abstractions on a map. We share deep connections, trade, security, and brotherhood. Our people cross, trade, marry, and build together daily — from Goma to Bunia to Kinshasa to Nairobi,” Sing’Oei added.

He accused those promoting tensions of pursuing personal and external interests at the expense of ordinary people whose livelihoods depend on regional cooperation.

“Those who manufacture tension from a distance, for clicks, for funding, for foreign agendas, do not know the market woman in Goma, the truck driver on the Northern Corridor, the mother in Ituri. Washindwe!” he said.

His remarks come a day after President William Ruto and his DRC counterpart Félix Tshisekedi agreed to work towards restoring full diplomatic relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

The agreement was reached during a high-level Quadripartite Political Summit in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, on Sunday, November 22.

The two leaders committed to restoring diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level, resuming the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and strengthening regular diplomatic consultations.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, economic development, security and culture while supporting regional peace and stability.

The summit was facilitated by Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, with Togo's President of the Council of Ministers, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, participating in his capacity as African Union mediator.

The diplomatic rapprochement follows a prolonged period of strained relations, largely linked to disagreements over the security situation in eastern DRC.

The latest commitments signal renewed efforts by Nairobi and Kinshasa to rebuild trust and protect economic and social ties between their populations.