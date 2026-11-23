Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has defended the sale and allocation of land at the Murang’a Industrial City, popularly known as Del City, amid allegations of irregularities raised by some local leaders.

Kang’ata dismissed claims that the process had been marred by impropriety, insisting that his administration had complied with the laws and policies governing land transactions at the industrial development.

The governor spoke on Sunday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the residential section of the Murang’a Industrial City, where he was accompanied by the Project Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Kagoni.

The ceremony marked another phase in the development of the industrial hub, which is expected to provide residential facilities alongside its industrial and commercial activities.

Addressing concerns surrounding the allocation of land at the former Del Monte property, Kang’ata maintained that the county government had established a legal framework to guide the process.

He said the County Assembly had approved legislation and policies governing the development, adding that the county had also prepared a development plan to ensure orderly implementation.

“There is a law passed by the County Assembly, and it has not been challenged. Secondly, we have policies also passed by the Assembly and a development plan,” he said.

Kang’ata argued that the existence of the legal framework demonstrated that the county was conducting the land allocation exercise within the established regulatory requirements.

The governor further defended the transparency of the transactions, saying the county government had adopted public advertisement procedures to ensure interested parties were aware of available investment opportunities.

He noted that advertisements for the land were placed in newspapers, allowing potential investors to access information about the available parcels and participate in the process.

According to Kang’ata, the transactions were conducted under a willing-seller, willing-buyer arrangement, dismissing suggestions that the county was allocating land through irregular or undisclosed arrangements.

He maintained that the approach was intended to promote openness and give interested investors an opportunity to acquire land within the industrial development.

The governor also defended the decision to involve county government officials and investors in the groundbreaking ceremony, saying their participation was important in strengthening confidence in the project.

He said the presence of stakeholders at the event would help address concerns among potential investors who might have developed reservations about the progress and management of the industrial city.

Kang’ata used the occasion to encourage investors to take advantage of the opportunities emerging from the development of the Murang’a Industrial City.

He described the project as an investment destination with potential to attract businesses and support economic activity within the county.

The residential section is expected to complement the wider industrial development by providing accommodation facilities for people working and conducting business within the hub.

The governor's remarks come amid public scrutiny over the sale and allocation of land at the Delmonte property, with some local leaders questioning the procedures followed by the county government.

However, Kang’ata maintained that the administration had adhered to the relevant legal requirements and dismissed allegations of irregularities.

The county government is banking on the industrial city to attract private investment and support Murang’a's economic development.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the residential section signals the expansion of the project beyond its industrial component, as the county seeks to establish a development incorporating both business and residential facilities.

Kang’ata reiterated his administration's commitment to welcoming investors, maintaining that the existing legal framework and public advertisement procedures provide the necessary safeguards for the land allocation process.