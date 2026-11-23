Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to restore full diplomatic relations following nearly three years of strained ties that saw Kinshasa recall its ambassador from Nairobi over concerns surrounding the activities of Congolese opposition groups on Kenyan soil.

President William Ruto and his DRC counterpart Félix Tshisekedi reached the agreement during a high-level Quadripartite Political Summit held in Oyo, Republic of the Congo, on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

The meeting, convened at the initiative of Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso, brought together the two leaders to address concerns that had affected bilateral relations and explore ways of rebuilding diplomatic cooperation.

In a joint communiqué issued after the summit, the two Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to respecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, good-neighbourliness and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The two countries also committed to restoring diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level, resuming the Joint Grand Commission for Cooperation and strengthening regular diplomatic consultations to prevent future disagreements.

In a statement shared on X following the meeting, President Ruto said the agreement would usher in a new chapter in relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa.

“We agreed to open a new chapter in our relations built on mutual trust, respect and cooperation,” Ruto stated.

The two leaders further agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, economic development, security and culture while working together to advance regional peace, stability and integration.

The diplomatic fallout between Kenya and the DRC dates back to December 2023, when Congolese opposition figures and representatives linked to the M23 rebel group launched the Congo River Alliance (Alliance Fleuve Congo), commonly known as AFC, in Nairobi.

The development angered the Kinshasa government, which accused Kenya of providing a platform for individuals and groups seeking to destabilise the DRC amid an ongoing conflict in its eastern region.

Kenya subsequently disassociated itself from the alliance, maintaining that it could not restrict political expression, but the diplomatic dispute continued, with the DRC recalling its ambassador from Nairobi.

During Sunday's summit, the two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation through regional and continental institutions, particularly the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the East African Community (EAC), of which both nations are members.

The leaders emphasised the importance of using existing diplomatic channels and regional mechanisms to address common concerns and resolve potential disputes without escalating tensions.

They also called for greater cooperation among countries in addressing the Ebola epidemic, recognising the serious consequences of the outbreak and the need for joint efforts to contain it.

The summit was attended by Togo's President of the Council, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, who serves as the African Union-appointed mediator in the security crisis in eastern DRC.

Ruto and Tshisekedi expressed appreciation to Sassou N’Guesso for facilitating the meeting and Gnassingbé for his mediation efforts, which they said helped create an environment conducive to dialogue and easing tensions.

The two leaders reaffirmed their determination to translate the commitments reached during the summit into concrete action, placing bilateral relations on a renewed foundation of trust, cooperation and African solidarity.