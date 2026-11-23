Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital has commissioned a biomass boiler at its Muthaiga facility in Nairobi, in a move expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by at least 30 tonnes monthly as the institution steps up its transition to cleaner energy.

The boiler, installed in partnership with Lean Energy Solutions, uses sustainably sourced organic fuel as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels while providing the consistent heating required for hospital operations.

Speaking during the commissioning on Monday, Gertrude’s Chief Executive Officer Dr Robert Nyarango said the investment reflected the hospital’s commitment to protecting the environment alongside providing quality healthcare.

"Our responsibility as a healthcare institution goes beyond the care we provide within our hospital walls and extends to the environment in which our children will grow and build their futures," he said.

Nyarango said the hospital recognised that its energy choices and resource management had lasting environmental effects, adding that sustainability was becoming an integral part of its operations.

The investment builds on the hospital's existing renewable energy infrastructure, which includes a rooftop solar installation comprising 585 panels with an installed capacity of 362.7 kilowatts-peak (kWp).

Since its installation in 2025, the solar system has generated 398 megawatt-hours of clean electricity, meeting approximately 17 per cent of the hospital's electricity requirements and avoiding an estimated 189.51 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Lean Energy Solutions Founder and Managing Director Dinesh Tembhekar said the project demonstrated how renewable energy could be integrated into essential services such as healthcare.

"The successful integration of a biomass boiler at Gertrude's Children's Hospital demonstrates how renewable energy solutions can be applied in essential service environments," he said.

Tembhekar said healthcare facilities had unique and continuous energy requirements, making it important to adopt solutions that support their operations while reducing environmental impact.

The commissioning was conducted under the hospital's Blue Care, Green Future initiative, which links its commitment to children's health with environmental sustainability.

Established in 1947, Gertrude's is a not-for-profit paediatric hospital serving more than 400,000 outpatients annually through a network of 18 facilities in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.



It also provides specialist care across more than 26 paediatric disciplines.