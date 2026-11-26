County governments have channelled the bulk of the Sh2.44 trillion they received from the National Treasury over the past six financial years towards salaries and administrative costs, leaving development projects with only about Sh500 billion and raising concerns over how public resources are being prioritised.

Treasury figures covering the 2020/21 to 2025/26 financial years show that county administrations spent Sh1.2 trillion on wages and another Sh740 billion on operations, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the transfers received during the period.

The expenditure leaves approximately Sh500 billion for development, despite legal provisions requiring counties to dedicate at least 30 per cent of their revenue to development spending and limit salaries to a maximum of 35 per cent.

The figures indicate that counties spent an average of 50 per cent of their allocations on salaries, 30 per cent on operations and just 20 per cent on development, exposing a widening gap between recurrent expenditure and investment in projects.

The analysis does not include money raised locally by counties through fees, licences and other revenue streams, meaning the figures represent only transfers from the national government.

Nairobi was among the counties that received the largest allocations, taking home Sh123 billion over the six-year period. However, its expenditure on salaries and operations combined stood at Sh165 billion, surpassing the amount received through transfers.

In several counties, development spending was left at between Sh1 billion and Sh2 billion annually, despite substantial allocations from the Exchequer.

Laikipia, which received Sh34 billion during the period, spent about Sh28 billion on salaries and operations, while Kirinyaga, which received a similar amount, used Sh27.2 billion on the two expenditure categories.

Kirinyaga's spending on travel alone amounted to about Sh1.1 billion, highlighting the pressure that administrative costs continue to place on county budgets.

The Controller of Budget has previously questioned some county expenditures, including travel, hospitality, sitting allowances and benchmarking workshops, which have been flagged as non-essential spending.

The figures have reignited debate on whether county governments are adequately investing in services and projects expected to improve livelihoods under the devolved system introduced by the 2010 Constitution.

Former Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga said counties had made progress in improving the welfare of citizens but warned that financial discipline and adherence to spending limits were necessary to sustain the gains.

“Devolution is a good thing. The services by counties have increased the welfare of citizens to a great extent. Their general welfare is better than before,” he said.

“There is, however, a need for structures as far as spending is concerned. It should be within the set framework and is very much possible,” Rasanga said.

Rasanga, who is seeking the Siaya Senate seat, argued that county administrations could operate within the statutory salary ceiling if governors were held accountable for breaching the limits.

He proposed sanctions, including surcharges, against officials who disregard the expenditure rules, saying enforcement would help ensure public funds are used responsibly.

“When there is discipline and sanctions such as surcharge for those who violate the set ceilings, we will go far. This is one of the reasons I want to be senator so that we ensure governors comply,” he said.

“Devolution is good but without strictness, we risk missing the bigger goal. Let any adjustments beyond the ceilings be justified,” Rasanga said.

The spending pattern has been consistent across the years analysed, with recurrent expenditure repeatedly outstripping development allocations.

In the financial year ending June 2021, counties spent Sh281 billion on salaries and operations, while development expenditure stood at Sh116 billion.

The following financial year, which ended in June 2022, saw recurrent expenditure rise to Sh302 billion, compared with Sh98 billion spent on development.

In the subsequent financial year, counties spent Sh330 billion on salaries and operations, while development projects received Sh97 billion.