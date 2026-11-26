The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has directed all candidates scheduled to sit the December 2026 examinations to download updated examination timetables following the reallocation of some candidates to different examination centres.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the examinations body said the changes were intended to ensure the smooth administration of examinations and compliance with the declared sitting capacities of designated examination centres.

KASNEB said some candidates had been moved to alternative examination centres, warning that previously issued timetables could contain outdated allocation details.

"To ensure smooth administration of examinations and full compliance with the declared sitting capacities of examination centres, KASNEB has re-allocated some candidates in some designated examination centres. Consequently, previously issued examination timetables may reflect outdated examination centres," the notice stated.

The board has therefore instructed all candidates booked for the December examinations to access the official KASNEB Student Portal and download their latest examination timetables.

Candidates are required to log in to https://online.kasneb.or.ke using their registered credentials before navigating to the Examination Timetable section under examination booking.

They are expected to download the newly generated timetable and carefully verify their allocated examination centre, its physical location, and the dates scheduled for their respective examination papers.

KASNEB has also urged candidates to print clear copies of their updated timetables and carry them to the examination rooms alongside their National Identity Cards or valid passports.

The board warned that candidates who fail to confirm their revised examination centres risk being denied access to the examinations if they report to locations that are no longer reflected in the official examination registers.

"Please note that candidates will ONLY be allowed to sit examinations at the specific examination centre indicated in the updated examination registers for each centre. Candidates who report to previously assigned centres that do not match their updated examination timetable and the official centre register will NOT be permitted to sit the examinations," the notice added.

The directive makes it necessary for all December 2026 examination candidates to verify their allocations, including those who may not have received individual communication regarding the changes.

KASNEB has further provided support channels for candidates experiencing difficulties accessing the Student Portal or requiring clarification about their newly allocated examination centres.

Candidates can contact the examinations body through its telephone lines on 020 4923000, 0722 201214 or 0734 600624.

They can also seek assistance through the official email addresses, [email protected] and [email protected].

For physical enquiries, candidates have been advised to visit Kasneb Towers, located off Hospital Road in Upper Hill, Nairobi, or the nearest Kasneb Huduma Centre desk.

The board has emphasised the importance of early verification to minimise disruptions during the examination period and ensure candidates report to their correct examination venues.

The notice was signed by Prof Letting, who urged candidates to cooperate with the revised arrangements as preparations for the December examinations continue.

Kasneb concluded by appreciating candidates' cooperation and wishing them success in their forthcoming examinations.

Candidates can access the official portal through https://online.kasneb.or.ke to confirm their updated examination arrangements.