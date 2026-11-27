Kenya is rolling out an artificial intelligence-powered traffic management system that will monitor road conditions, automatically detect traffic violations, coordinate responses to accidents and provide motorists with real-time updates as the government seeks to ease congestion and improve safety on urban roads.

The Intelligent Transport System (ITS), launched by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) in partnership with Huawei at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on Friday, November 27, will initially be deployed in Nairobi before being expanded into a national platform linking road agencies and county governments.

The technology will use AI-powered cameras, sensors and a central control centre to monitor traffic flow, identify road offences, detect accidents and support traffic officers in managing road networks, marking a shift towards using digital technology to improve the efficiency of existing infrastructure rather than relying mainly on constructing new roads.

Roads Principal Secretary Joseph Mungai Mbugua said the adoption of intelligent transport technology signalled a change in how the government was approaching road infrastructure, with greater emphasis on efficiency, safety and sustainability.

"For decades, nations measured progress largely by the kilometres of road constructed. Today, access is no longer determined solely by the roads we build, but by how efficiently, safely and sustainably they serve our citizens.

"The road of the future is not merely paved with asphalt; it is powered by data, intelligence, connectivity and innovation," Mbugua said.KURA's Assistant Director in charge of Intelligent Transport Systems, Mwinyi Bwika, said the technology was designed to improve traffic management through seven interconnected components.

These include intelligent traffic signal control, electronic enforcement, vehicle checkpoint monitoring, real-time video surveillance, traffic volume collection, public traffic information systems and a central command and control centre.

The system uses artificial intelligence-powered cameras and sensors to monitor traffic conditions, identify road violations, detect incidents and collect information on vehicle movements.

Under electronic enforcement, cameras automatically identify violations such as running red lights, driving against traffic, making illegal turns and stopping on solid lines.

The checkpoint component combines automatic number plate recognition, speed detection and vehicle monitoring to help authorities identify suspicious or blacklisted vehicles and improve responses to road incidents.

Meanwhile, the command and control centre brings together information from the different components, allowing traffic officers and relevant agencies to monitor road conditions and coordinate responses using a shared information platform.

Bwika said the technology would also provide motorists with real-time information on congestion, accidents, road closures and alternative routes through variable message signs and other communication channels.

The Nairobi rollout is structured into three phases, with the initial phase covering 25 intersections before expanding to 60 intersections in the second phase.

The third phase will extend the system to 125 intersections and 90 road sections, creating a wider network of connected traffic monitoring and management infrastructure.

KURA said the programme builds on an earlier pilot project conducted in 2017 at seven intersections along Ring Road in Kileleshwa and Kilimani.

According to Bwika, the pilot recorded a 77 per cent reduction in stopping time at junctions, a 53 per cent reduction in travel time and a 160 per cent increase in average vehicle speeds.

KURA's Assistant Director in charge of Intelligent Transport Systems, Mwinyi Bwika, speaks during the launch of the KURA Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. — KURA

He said the government was investing in digital infrastructure and data-based decision-making to address growing traffic congestion, road safety challenges and the rising demand on urban transport systems.

KURA's Assistant Director in charge of Intelligent Transport Systems, Mwinyi Bwika, said the technology would operate through seven linked components designed to improve traffic control and monitoring.

The components include intelligent traffic signal management, electronic enforcement, vehicle checkpoint monitoring, video surveillance, traffic volume monitoring, public traffic information services and a central command and control centre.

Through electronic enforcement, cameras will automatically detect traffic offences, including running red lights, driving against traffic, making illegal turns and stopping on solid lines, allowing authorities to monitor violations without relying solely on physical traffic enforcement.

The checkpoint monitoring system will incorporate automatic number plate recognition, speed detection and vehicle tracking to help identify suspicious or blacklisted vehicles and improve the handling of road incidents.

The central command and control centre will consolidate information collected through the various systems, enabling traffic officers and other agencies to monitor road conditions and coordinate responses from a shared platform.

Botswana's Minister of Transport, Keoagile Atamelang, speaks during the launch of the KURA Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on November 27, 2026. — KURA

Motorists will also receive updates on traffic congestion, accidents, road closures and alternative routes through variable message signs and other communication channels.

The Nairobi deployment will be undertaken in three phases, beginning with 25 intersections before expanding to 60 intersections in the second phase. The final phase will extend coverage to 125 intersections and 90 road sections.

KURA said the project builds on a pilot programme launched in 2017 at seven intersections along Ring Road in Kileleshwa and Kilimani, which recorded a 77 per cent reduction in stopping time at junctions, a 53 per cent reduction in travel time and a 160 per cent increase in average vehicle speeds.

Bwika said the findings showed how intelligent traffic systems could improve road performance without necessarily requiring additional road construction.

The programme will also establish a national ITS standards framework to guide the planning, design, integration and operation of intelligent transport systems across the country.

The framework is expected to promote compatibility between systems operated by KURA, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and county governments.

Mbugua said the government planned to extend the benefits of intelligent transport technology beyond Nairobi through partnerships with development partners, technology companies and public institutions.

He commended Huawei for supporting the project, noting that collaboration between government and private sector players was key to accelerating innovation and modernising transport infrastructure.

KURA Director General Silas Kinoti said the launch marked an important step in the authority's efforts to improve urban mobility through sustainable and technology-driven solutions.

"Building roads alone is no longer sufficient. The future of urban road transport lies in integrating infrastructure with technology, data and intelligent operations," Kinoti said.

Botswana's Minister of Transport, Keoagile Atamelang, who attended the launch, said his country was also exploring technology-based solutions to modernise its transport infrastructure and strengthen regional connectivity.

He said Botswana had recently introduced a pilot metro bus system and was considering cashless payment solutions as part of efforts to improve transport planning and road maintenance.

Atamelang urged African countries to work towards harmonising transport systems and standards to ease the movement of people and goods across borders.

"Africa doesn't have an AI challenge. Africa has a data challenge. We don't have where to store our data. We don't have data, and we don't have the full capacity to manage it," he said.

Huawei Smart Road Business Unit Chief Executive Officer Eric Fang said artificial intelligence, connectivity and data management could help African cities build safer, more efficient and better-managed transport networks.

The launch is expected to pave the way for a broader national transport management platform that will incorporate artificial intelligence, digital modelling and predictive traffic management to improve coordination across Kenya's urban road networks.